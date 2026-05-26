Baroness Louise Casey, who investigated child protection failures in Rotherham, South Yorkshire over a decade ago, says that victims of child sexual abuse have still not been sufficiently believed - while claiming that the recent report, however "excruciating" for those involved, aimed to drive significant improvements across councillor bodies across Britain

Baroness Louise Casey admits to feeling under pressure about the issue of grooming gangs - while claiming that the recent report, however "excruciating" for victims heard, aimed to force tonnes of change on councils and police across Britain - the architect of the recent review of the abuse of children in Rotherham, South Yorkshire and across the country remarked that victims still weren't believed, and some people did gather wrong evidence, and everybody was uncomfortable discussing both religion and ethnicity of perpetrators.

Baroness Louise Casey admits to feeling under pressure about the issue of grooming gangs - while claiming that the recent report, however "excruciating" for victims heard, aimed to force tonnes of change on councils and police across Britain - the architect of the recent review of the abuse of children in Rotherham, South Yorkshire and across the country remarked that victims still weren't believed, and some people did gather wrong evidence, and everybody was uncomfortable discussing both religion and ethnicity of perpetrators





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Baroness Louise Casey Grooming Gangs Child Abuse UK News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Louise: A 'Secret Weapon' for King William?Princess Louise, Sophie and Edward's daughter, has been quietly forging her own path in The Firm, earning praise from officials and fans alike. With an age gap of 14 years between her and her next cousin, Princess Eugenie, Louise has always been a 'lonely' figure in the Royal Family, but her hard work and dedication have started to pay off. With King Charles looking for extra pairs of hands to assist with royal duties in the future, Louise could be a valuable asset. However, tainted by their parents' association with Jeffrey Epstein, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are unlikely to be considered for royal duties in the near future. The royal couple, William and Kate, have long held a fondness for Louise, who was a bridesmaid at their 2011 wedding. With her flexibility and media-safe image, Louise could be a 'secret weapon' for King William when he becomes King.

Read more »

Marc Bandemer Declared Bankrupt After Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Louise CrabtreeLouise Crabtree, a senior executive, sued Marc Bandemer, a company director, for sexual harassment, which resulted in her being awarded £99,214 in compensation. After not receiving all her fees, she took actions against him, which led to his declaration of bankruptcy, making him bankrupt.

Read more »

K-State Basketball Coach Casey Alexander Shares Unexpected Sports PassionBasketball has been a huge part of new K-State coach Casey Alexander's life, but it is baseball that is the sport he would consider his favorite.

Read more »

Louise Thompson Shares Her 'Grieving' Experience of Not Being Able to Have Another ChildLouise Thompson, a TV personality and personal trainer, has opened up about her 'wonderfully, painfully different' £50,000 surrogacy journey and the grief she feels for not being able to carry another child. She shares her experiences of near-death, post-natal anxiety, and the loss of being able to have a 'traditional' pregnancy.

Read more »