Baroness Cass retracts endorsement of the Draft Conversion Practices Bill, citing severe unintended consequences for healthcare providers and families.

Baroness Cass has formally withdrawn her endorsement of the Labour government's proposed prohibition on conversion therapy, signaling a significant political complication for ministers. The author of the landmark 2024 review into NHS gender services stated she could not support the Draft Conversion Practices Bill in its current legislative form. This reversal occurs just days after the government launched the legislation, which aims to criminalize abusive attempts to alter an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Legislative Mechanism and Severe Penalties

The Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which applies across England and Wales, seeks to outlaw abusive practices designed to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. Under the proposed statutory framework, perpetrators found guilty of utilizing abusive therapy against gay or transgender individuals face imprisonment for up to five years. The legislation also empowers courts to impose unlimited fines on those convicted of these offenses.

Also read Labour Conversion Ban Sparks Fears Of Parental Criminalisation

Baroness Cass highlighted that her initial public support for the measure was premature and based on incomplete information. She revealed to a parliamentary committee that she was granted only fifteen minutes' notice before a government press release published her comment in support of the Bill. She explicitly stated that she had not reviewed the full details of the draft legislation prior to giving her statement, noting that the bill was not sent to her until fifteen minutes before the announcement.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Labour had heavily relied on Baroness Cass's earlier comments to validate the safety and necessity of the proposed ban. Her subsequent withdrawal of support represents a serious setback for ministers who were counting on her authority to quell criticism. Baroness Cass emphasized that she based her initial optimism on high-level discussions regarding the principles of operation with ministers, rather than the statutory text itself.

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Wes Streeting, the former health secretary who served during the period of Baroness Cass's 2024 review into NHS gender services at the Tavistock clinic, implemented a ban on puberty blockers for under-18s. Streeting cited an unacceptable safety risk to children as the primary rationale for this indefinite prohibition. The current legislative push builds upon that regulatory environment but faces intense scrutiny from medical experts and legal observers.

Real-World Impact and Unintended Consequences

Baroness Cass warned that the proposed ban carries serious unintended consequences that could negatively affect vulnerable populations and medical professionals. She expressed concern that the legislation is not tight enough to prevent the criminalization of normal parental behaviors. Critics argue that parents who engage in standard conversations with their children or refuse to fund gender surgery could inadvertently violate the new law.

The expert further noted that the bill's broad wording could render it illegal to inform a minor that their identification as an animal, such as a cat, is not biologically accurate. This specific example underscores fears that the legislation lacks the precision required to distinguish between abusive coercion and honest discourse. Such vagueness creates legal uncertainty for families and educators who interact with children exploring their identities.

Healthcare Sector and Future Steps

As an independent adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, Baroness Cass raised alarms about chilling effects on healthcare workers. She warned that medical professionals may hesitate to have difficult but necessary conversations with gender-questioning young people due to fear of prosecution. These concerns highlight the tension between protecting individuals from abuse and preserving clinical freedom in sensitive therapeutic settings.

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The parliamentary committee continues to scrutinize the Bill in light of these revelations. The government now faces the challenge of refining the legislation to address these legitimate concerns without undermining the core objective of protecting individuals from coercive conversion practices. The outcome of this legislative process will determine the future of regulatory oversight regarding gender identity and sexual orientation therapies in the United Kingdom.