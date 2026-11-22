Suffolk residents vote overwhelmingly to become a Crown dependency to block the Home Office plan to house 931 migrants at RAF Barnham.

Residents of Barnham in Suffolk have voted decisively in a symbolic referendum to secede from the United Kingdom. The poll was held on Saturday as a direct protest against government plans to house asylum seekers at a nearby former military base. This move mirrors similar actions taken by other rural communities opposing national migration policies.

The ballot results showed overwhelming local opposition to the proposed facility. A total of 257 villagers voted in favor of becoming a Crown dependency. Only sixteen residents voted against the motion, and one ballot paper was spoiled. This result highlights the intense friction between the village and national authorities regarding migrant accommodation.

Also read Suffolk Villagers Vote to Leave UK in Protest of Asylum Seeker Camp

The referendum asked voters whether they wanted to join the ranks of Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man. Officials from the Barnham Residents Association argued that this status would place the community outside Home Office planning control. Such a designation would effectively prevent the government from using the site to house migrants without local consent.

The vote was a direct response to plans to convert RAF Barnham into a processing center for up to 931 individuals. The village has a population of just 611 residents. Locals fear being overwhelmed by the influx of people associated with the camp. Many expressed concerns about safety and infrastructure capacity.

Dr Peter Prinsley, the Labour Member of Parliament for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, voiced strong opposition to the scheme. He stated that the plan to use a large army camp in a remote location felt like a concentration camp. Dr Prinsley argued that this approach lacks compassion for people fleeing persecution and seeking asylum.

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He suggested that disused office blocks in larger cities would be a more appropriate solution. Dr Prinsley won his seat in 2024 with a slim majority of 1,452 votes. He remains doubtful about the appropriateness of such large-scale facilities for distributing people seeking asylum.

These comments drew sharp criticism from local political figures. Scott Hussey, a Reform councillor on Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council, described the comparison as abhorrent. Mr Hussey emphasized that the main concern was not detention but the perceived lack of security.

Mr Hussey argued that local women and elderly residents were afraid to walk outside or leave their homes due to the presence of male migrants. He called for illegal immigrants to be detained behind barbed wire with full security to protect locals. He grew up in Thetford close to RAF Barnham and voiced strong support for stricter measures.

Helen Beck, the chairwoman of the Barnham Residents Association, described the vote as symbolic but necessary. She urged the government to improve its capacity to process asylum claims quickly. Ms Beck also called for an end to the prolonged appeals process that currently stalls border control efforts.

She believes reducing the need for long-term accommodation would alleviate pressure on rural communities. Ms Beck admitted the vote was only symbolic but wanted to draw attention to the proposed asylum seeker camp. She insisted the government must do something that gets control of our borders.

John Bauer, the chairman of the parish council and a key organizer of the poll, called the event a glorious revolution. He stated that the fight against the asylum camp proposals was bringing the community together. Mr Bauer expressed a desire for international media attention to highlight their cause.

He insisted that the vote was not a stunt but a serious effort to get their message across. Villagers unveiled a new independent flag showing an endangered stone curlew nicknamed Andy Barnham. The flag features a blue background and symbolizes the village's unity.

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Alison Keast, seventy-one, who voted in support of the Crown Dependency move, said the site was totally unsuitable. The site was only ever big enough for 321 RAF personnel. She noted that the plans are for young single men to be housed there. She fears they will be illegal immigrants who think the UK is a soft touch.

Stephanie Donaldson, thirty-one, who helps run a family car sales and dog day care business, cited safety as her main concern. There has been no consultation which has caused frustration for residents. She does not have the infrastructure here to deal with so many people flooding the area.

Today, Tim Passmore, Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, welcomed the poll result. He said it sends a powerful message that it is a completely unsuitable site. Michael Hadwen, the Reform UK leader of Suffolk County Council, called it a clear demonstration of democracy at work.

Terry Jermy, Labour MP for Thetford, which is just two miles away from the base, praised the awareness raised. He said the people of Barnham demonstrated the strength of feeling against these plans. The message to the government is that this MoD site is not suitable.

A Home Office spokesperson said they recognize the strength of feeling in local communities. They stated they are listening carefully to the concerns being raised. The Home Office intends to use RAF Barnham along with sites in Bicester and Linton-on-Ouse.

This event follows a similar referendum in Piddington, Oxfordshire, where villagers voted for full independence in September. That village opposed plans to house 1,250 migrants at nearby military barracks. Despite the symbolic nature of these votes, the Home Office indicated work will begin at Piddington in January.

This timeline precedes a High Court ruling on the legality of the plans. The Barnham vote adds another layer of complexity to the national debate on immigration and local governance. It underscores the deepening tensions between rural communities and national policies.