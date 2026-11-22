Barnham villagers vote to become a Crown dependency to block an asylum camp at RAF Barnham, drawing sharp criticism from MP Peter Prinsley who compared plans to a concentration camp.

The village of Barnham in Suffolk has voted to separate from the United Kingdom to prevent the construction of a large migrant housing facility on the site of a former Royal Air Force base. Residents participated in a symbolic referendum on Saturday, joining Piddington in Oxfordshire as the second community in recent months to stage such a protest against government asylum policies. This civil disobedience comes amid intense national debate over the Home Office strategy to relocate asylum seekers from temporary hotel accommodations to converted military sites across the country.

Concentration Camp Comparison Sparks Outrage

Dr Peter Prinsley, the Labour Member of Parliament for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, publicly criticized the proposed asylum arrangements for RAF Barnham by comparing the facility to a concentration camp. Prinsley, who secured his parliamentary seat from the Conservative Party with a narrow majority of 1,452 votes in the 2024 general election, argued that the plan lacks compassion for individuals fleeing persecution. He expressed deep skepticism regarding the suitability of large, remote army camps for processing people seeking asylum, suggesting instead that disused office blocks in major urban centers would be a more appropriate solution.

Also read Suffolk Villagers Vote to Leave UK in Protest of Asylum Seeker Camp

The Home Office intends to utilize RAF Barnham, along with facilities at Bicester in Oxfordshire and Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire, to house approximately 931 migrants. This initiative is part of a broader government effort to end the use of hotels for temporary accommodation. Dr Prinsley emphasized that the concept of housing asylum seekers in isolated military bases does not align with a compassionate approach to international protection, particularly given the sensitive nature of displacement and the need for humane processing conditions for vulnerable populations.

Political and Community Backlash Intensifies

Scott Hussey, a Reform councillor serving on both Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council, strongly condemned Dr Prinsley remarks, describing them as abhorrent given the MP's Jewish heritage. Hussey, who grew up in Thetford near the base in question, stated that the primary concern for local residents is the freedom of movement granted to the migrants. He argued that women and elderly villagers feel unsafe walking in their community or leaving their homes due to perceived threats from male migrants. Hussey called for stricter enforcement measures, suggesting that illegal immigrants should be detained behind barbed wire with full security protocols to ensure the safety of the local population.

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The Barnham referendum was organized by a residents' association established just four weeks prior to the vote, reflecting the rapid mobilization of local opposition. The community's concerns mirror those expressed in Piddington, where villagers voted for full independence two months ago to oppose a plan to house 1,250 asylum seekers at nearby military barracks. The Home Office confirmed that work to establish the camp in Piddington is scheduled to begin in January, regardless of pending High Court rulings regarding the legality of the decision. This timeline has heightened tensions in Barnham, where residents fear a similar fate for their village.

Symbolic Vote Targets Crown Dependency Status

Barnham presents a stark demographic contrast to the scale of the proposed development, with a resident population of just 611 people facing the potential arrival of nearly one thousand migrants. The referendum ballot asked voters if they wished to become a Crown dependency, similar to Guernsey, Jersey, or the Isle of Man. Proponents argued that such a status would place the community outside of Home Office planning control, thereby preventing the government from unilaterally consenting to the construction of the camp. The vote resulted in 257 residents supporting independence, with only 16 opposing the measure and a single spoiled ballot.

Organizers Call for Border Control Reforms

Helen Beck, chairwoman of the Barnham Residents Association, described the referendum as symbolic but emphasized its importance in drawing government attention to local grievances. She urged officials to increase the capacity for processing asylum claims rapidly to reduce the need for long-term accommodation solutions. Beck also called for an end to the prolonged appeals process that delays resolutions for years, stating that decisive action is required to regain control of the borders. The campaign has successfully unified the community, with organizers viewing the vote as a necessary step in a broader fight against the proposed developments.

John Bauer, the parish council chairman and co-organizer of the poll, celebrated the result as a glorious revolution aimed at securing self-governing status for the village. He highlighted that the movement is not merely a stunt but a strategic effort to communicate local resistance to a wider audience, including international media. Bauer acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by government plans but stressed the importance of persistent activism. The unveiling of a new independent flag featuring an endangered stone curlew, nicknamed Andy Barnham, symbolizes the community's determination to protect its heritage and sovereignty against external pressures.