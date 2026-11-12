Barnham Referendum Plans Rise as Government Funds Migrant Base at RAF Barnham

Suffolk residents in Barnham are organizing a Piddington-style referendum after the Home Office signed a £3.4 million contract with Kier to refurbish RAF Barnham for 930 asylum seekers.

Residents of the small Suffolk village of Barnham are preparing to hold a Piddington-style referendum to protest the decision to house 930 asylum seekers at a former military site. Despite the lack of formal planning approval, the UK government has advanced its plans by awarding a significant construction contract for the site, prompting immediate local backlash and concerns over infrastructure capacity. The village, located just three miles south of Thetford, is now at the center of a heated political debate regarding the allocation of Crown land for migrant accommodation.

Government Spending Triggers Local Outcry

Documents reveal that the Home Office signed a contract valued at £3,400,411.27 with construction giant Kier last month. This financial commitment covers refurbishment and modular solutions for the 179-hectare former nuclear weapons base, even though no planning application has been formally lodged with the local council. The contract officially commenced on October 19 and is scheduled to run until January 25, 2027, signaling a long-term intention to utilize the site for at least a decade. Cllr John Bauer, chairman of Barnham Parish Council, criticized the government's approach, stating that it is typical for government projects to deploy funds without guaranteeing the final outcome of the development.

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Infrastructure Concerns and Protest Tactics

Barnham is a Domesday village with a population of fewer than 600 people, lacking basic amenities such as a local shop, pub, or robust public transport links. Residents argue that the village infrastructure cannot support the arrival of hundreds of additional people, particularly lone male migrants. An encampment has been established outside the gates of RAF Barnham, where rotating protesters display placards reading Thetford says no and Don't trust Home Office it's all lies. The community is drawing inspiration from the nearby town of Thetford, where recent anti-asylum seeker protests escalated into violent riots in August, resulting in property damage and arrests. One police officer was bitten during the unrest, and homes were targeted by mobs over three consecutive nights, highlighting the volatile atmosphere surrounding these housing decisions.

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Bypassing Local Planning Authority

The Home Office intends to use the Urgent Crown Development route, a fast-track planning mechanism that allows the government to bypass local council approvals. This strategy has been described by Cllr Bauer as a complete lack of transparency, as residents were not informed of the plans until after the contract was signed. The site was initially earmarked by the Home Office in June as part of broader proposals to house 3,750 migrants across three separate sites. RAF Barnham was previously used for police riot training, but its potential conversion to migrant housing has raised concerns among locals about the lack of prior consultation. The village currently has only a small rural primary school, raising further questions about the capacity to absorb new residents.

Public Safety and Future Outlook

Local residents have expressed specific worries about public safety and community cohesion, fearing that asylum seekers might use Barnham Common, a popular dog-walking area, to access Thetford town center. The memory of the recent disturbances in Thetford, where around 100 protesters flocked to alleged addresses of Houses in Multiple Occupation, looms large in the minds of the Barnham community. With a decision on the final use of RAF Barnham expected this autumn, the pressure is mounting on the Home Office to provide clarity. The juxtaposition of a multi-million pound contract and a referendum on leaving the UK-style protest underscores the deepening rift between central government policies and local communities.