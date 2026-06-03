Barnes & Noble 'coming soon' in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — A new Barnes & Noble store appears to coming to the Rochester area later this year.

A Barnes & Noble "coming soon" sign is posted at the former Party City storefront at the Market Square plaza on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Signs on the former Party City storefront at Market Square on Jefferson Road in Henrietta indicate a Barnes & Noble is "coming soon.

"The location would be Barnes & Noble's fifth in the Rochester area — joining existing stores in Greece, Pittsford, Webster and Victor. Barnes & Noble previously had a college bookstore at Rochester Institute of Technology's Park Point in Henrietta, but the store closed in 2022. A man is credited with stepping in and stopping an attack outside Denny's on West Ridge Road early Sunday.

Window washers rescued from rig stuck on high-rise building in downtown Rochester Dozens of first responders surrounded The Metropolitan in downtown Rochester for several hours as crews rescued workers stuck on a window-washing rig. Police seek suspect in bank robbery in downtown Rochester





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