Barnes: London's Secret Celebrity Village Where the Rich and Famous Find Rural Peace

The southwest London hamlet of Barnes has quietly become a magnet for celebrities and wealthy residents, offering a countryside atmosphere just 30 minutes from central London. With property prices soaring and Hammersmith Bridge closed, this exclusive enclave provides privacy, natural beauty, and easy access to the city.

Barnes, an under-the-radar village in southwest London, has emerged as a premier destination for celebrities and affluent residents seeking a tranquil, countryside-like lifestyle while remaining within easy reach of central London.

Nestled on the southern banks of the Thames opposite Hammersmith, the SW13 postcode offers a unique blend of Georgian mansions, Victorian cottages, and abundant green spaces, including Barnes Pond, Barnes Common, and the London Wetlands Centre. Its appeal is amplified by swift transport links to Heathrow and the City, though the 2020 closure of Hammersmith Bridge to vehicular traffic has further enhanced its exclusivity and peace.

Notable residents include Stanley Tucci, Gary Lineker, Nick Mohammed, Rick Stein, Robert Pattinson, Gyles Brandreth, and Holly Willoughby (who moved out in 2024). Property prices reflect the demand, averaging between £1.1 million and £1.6 million-over six times the UK average. Local experts describe the area as feeling like the Cotswolds, with picturesque carriage driveways, large gardens, and a community where celebrities are left undisturbed.

The village's low-tourist profile, compared to hotspots like Richmond or Chelsea, adds to its allure for those wanting discretion. Trendy cafes such as The Nest and Gail's are popular, but the overall vibe remains quietly sophisticated. The bridge closure drastically reduced traffic on main roads like Castelnau, making streets unusually quiet and boosting property desirability. Homes bordering the wetlands or commons offer sweeping rural views, cementing Barnes's reputation as a hidden gem where urban convenience meets country serenity





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrities Barnes London Celebrity Homes Hammersmith Bridge Closure Luxury Property London Villages Stanley Tucci Gary Lineker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Sexually Assaulted on Eurostar by Drunk Dutch Men Arrested in LondonA woman was sexually assaulted on a Eurostar train from Amsterdam to London by a group of heavily intoxicated Dutch men. The men were arrested upon arrival at St Pancras station. Police confirmed the report and one man is suspected of sexual assault while another is suspected of obstructing justice. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about safety on public transport.

Read more »

'Too many superstars in New York City': How the Knicks compose 'Celebrity Row'Those familiar with Madison Square Garden's 'Celebrity Row' open up on the hottest ticket in sports.

Read more »

Grammy-winning songwriter Talay Riley stabbed to death in LondonRiley, 35, was a prolific songwriter credited on singles from Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo and Tinie Tempah.

Read more »

Molly-Mae Hague Gives Birth to Baby Boy at London's Luxury Portland HospitalLove Island star Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury welcome their second child, a baby boy, at the exclusive Portland Hospital, known for its £30,000 birthing packages and celebrity clientele.

Read more »