Barnard College Student Slashed in NYC Attack; Manhunt Underway

A 21-year-old Barnard College student was slashed outside her dorm on West 116th Street. Police are hunting a suspect with a black hooded coat after the violent attack left the victim in stable condition.

A 21-year-old student at Barnard College was severely injured in a violent, seemingly random attack outside her New York City dormitory on Thursday, November 12. The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. on West 116th Street, where police confirmed the attacker approached the victim from behind while she was walking in front of the suite-style residence hall. The New York City Police Department confirmed the details of the assault, describing it as a sudden and unprovoked act of violence that has shocked the campus community and triggered an immediate manhunt for the suspect.

The Attack Details and Immediate Response

The victim was cut behind the ear during the confrontation before the assailant fled the scene. First responders quickly arrived to assist, and the injured student was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for urgent treatment. Medical personnel have since confirmed that the victim is currently in stable condition, providing a slight reprieve in the immediate aftermath of the traumatic event. Barnard College administration moved swiftly to inform the student body, sending out notifications to ensure everyone was aware of the danger and the ongoing police investigation.

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Investigation and Suspect Description

Authorities have released a detailed physical description of the suspect to aid in his capture. The New York Police Department described the man as having dark skin, standing 5-foot-9 with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, a yellow hat underneath the hood, and tan pants. In a follow-up communication at 10:19 p.m. on the night of the attack, Daniel Maroni, director of Barnard's Community Accountability, Response, and Emergency Services department, shared a security camera image with students and community members to help identify the individual.

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Witness Accounts and Campus Reaction

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as police officers swarmed the area near the residence hall. One student told Columbia University's newspaper that she initially mistook the heavy police presence for a response to a robbery at the nearby Morton Williams supermarket. However, she soon realized the gravity of the situation when she saw blood on the victim's neck while walking down 116th Street. She recalled seeing at least five or six police officers at the scene, underscoring the seriousness with which law enforcement treated the incident.

Broader Implications and Future Actions

As the investigation remains ongoing, the Barnard College community is left grappling with the random nature of the violence. The New York Police Department has stated they are actively working to track down the slasher and bring him into custody, though no additional information was available immediately after the initial reports. The incident has sparked broader discussions about safety on campus and in the surrounding Morningside Heights neighborhood, with other institutions like Columbia University closely monitoring the situation. The release of the suspect image marks a critical step in the effort to resolve the case and ensure the safety of the students and faculty at Barnard College.