Barman Jailed for Four Years for Trying to Kill Three Children in Car

A barman accused of trying to kill three children in his car by driving 'at speed' into oncoming traffic when he was 'emotionally' upset has been jailed for four years. Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Several people were injured in the crash, including two of the children in the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra who suffered serious injuries.

A barman accused of trying to kill three children in his car by driving 'at speed' into oncoming traffic when he was 'emotionally' upset has been jailed for four years.

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Several people were injured in the crash, including two of the children in the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra who suffered serious injuries.

Tancredo’s plan to ‘deliberately’ kill the children was thwarted because nobody died in the crash on the night of September 26 last year on the A146 road between Loddon and Hales in Norfolk, the prosecution claimed. But a jury of ten men and two women acquitted him of three charges of attempted murder on Tuesday, following a two-week trial.

They found him guilty of four other charges, however – three of causing serious injury by dangerous driving involving two of the children and a driver in another car, plus a separate charge of dangerous driving. Sentencing him today, Mrs Justice Eady said she accepted he was ‘feeling distressed’ but told him: ‘There was no justification for not ensuring that the children were wearing seat belts.

’ She added that his ‘high levels of emotion and distress’ were borne out by the dashcam footage from his car which recorded him driving up and down before the collision and showed that he was being distracted while driving. Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles.

But the judge told the defendant that steering into oncoming traffic was a ‘a highly dangerous manoeuvre’ which was not mitigated by that the fact he was in a 'highly agitated state’. She said: ‘You prioritised your emotional needs over the safety of your passengers and other road users over a prolonged period.

’ Mrs Justice Eady also pointed out that Bankhardt had made no attempt to avoid the oncoming cars while the drivers of both vehicles had tried to swerve out of the way. Opening the trial last month, prosecutor Stephen Rose KC described how the Brazilian had been ‘emotionally’ upset as he spent two hours driving up and down the A-road.

He then accelerated up to 74mph and veered on to the wrong side of the 60mph route before smashing his blue Vauxhall Astra into the path of a red Honda SUV, driven by Lukasz Wawrzenlzyk. A black Audi A5 driven by John Huggins behind the Honda was also involved in the collision.

One of the children in Bankhardt's car suffered serious wounds including a cut to a cheek, a bleed on the brain and a collapsed lung, while another had serious injuries to their head, back and a leg which was fractured. Mr Wawrzenlzyk had been unable to avoid a collision, despite steering into a verge and ending up in a ditch, Mr Rose said. The Brazilian barman was jailed for four years for the dangerous driving offences.

Read More 'Emotional' driver tried to kill three children by driving into oncoming traffic, court told He also suffered significant injuries, while Mr Huggins had injuries to his chest and abdomen. Father-of-two Mr Wawrzenlzyk, 45, said today in a victim impact statement that was left in severe pain and forced to spend 11 days in hospital and 11 weeks in bed at home.

The crash had caused him and his family ‘lasting physical and psychological harm’ and he still suffered pain on a daily basis and tension and discomfort while driving. Describing the collision he said: ‘Within seconds, my life and my family’s lives changed completely. ’ Mr Wawrzenlzyk added that his oldest daughter had been left blaming herself for the crash as he was on his way to pick her up at the time.

As a result, her A levels had been disrupted, while his younger daughter had been left ‘emotionally withdrawn’





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Tancredo Bankhardt Driving Into Oncoming Traffic Seat Belts Attempted Murder Dangerous Driving Emotional Distress Crash On A146 Road Victim Impact Statement Emotional Withdrawal

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