Barman cleared of attempted murder after driving into oncoming traffic

A barman accused of trying to kill three children in his car by driving 'at speed' into oncoming traffic when he was 'emotionally' upset has been cleared of attempted murder. Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Several people were injured in the crash, including two of the children in the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra who suffered serious injuries.

A barman accused of trying to kill three children in his car by driving 'at speed' into oncoming traffic when he was 'emotionally' upset has been cleared of attempted murder .

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Several people were injured in the crash, including two of the children in the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra who suffered serious injuries.

Tancredo’s plan to ‘deliberately’ kill the children was thwarted because nobody died in the crash on the night of September 26 last year on the A146 road between Loddon and Hales in Norfolk, the prosecution claimed. But a jury of ten men and two women acquitted him of three charges of attempted murder today, following a two-week trial.

They found him guilty of four other charges, however – three of causing serious injury by dangerous driving involving two of the children and a driver in another car, plus a separate charge of dangerous driving





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tancredo Bankhardt Attempted Murder Driving Into Oncoming Traffic Seat Belts Serious Collision Norfolk A146 Road Loddon Hales Jury Trial Cleared Of Attempted Murder Driving At Speed Emotionally Upset Serious Injuries Children Vauxhall Astra Red Honda SUV Black Audi A5 John Huggins Lukasz Wawrzenlzyk Dashcam Messages Calls Police 999 Controller Strange Messages Driving Around To Clear His Head Up Bang

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