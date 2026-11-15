Barlow ‘making progress,' Embiid out vs. Pacers, more on Sixers

Dominick Barlow is trending up as he works his way back from injury.

Dominick Barlow decided to finish his post-practice workout Saturday with a windmill dunk. While Barlow remains out with a “lower back stress reaction” listing on the Sixers’ injury report, it’s one sign that he’s trending up in his rehab process.

“He’s making progress,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. “He was a part of the practice today. It’s kind of a game day type of practice … so it wasn’t super intense, as you might expect. But he was out there doing some stuff.

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He’s progressing. Just don’t know when he’ll be ready to go, but at least he’s making some progress now. ” Barlow was one of the Sixers’ top role players last season, starting 59 games and contributing in a variety of areas. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.

“Size, athleticism, rebounding,” Dean Wade said of the fifth-year forward. “He’s another guy that can switch one through five. ” Whenever the 6-foot-9 Barlow is available for his season debut, the Sixers will welcome him back as another option at center.and Adem Bona’s cervical spine sprain, the team is light on healthy resources at the five. And Joel Embiid will sit Sunday afternoon vs. the Pacers on the first leg of a back-to-back.

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He’ll presumably return to the lineup when the Sixers visit the Nets on Monday night.

“I think is probably going to have to play more five than we envisioned,” Nurse said, “but Jabari is doing that as well. If the situation calls for that, I imagine that’s where he’ll help the most.

”With the Delaware Blue Coats hosting the Maine Red Claws on Friday and Saturday, the Sixers saw an opportunity for two players outside of the regular rotation to log minutes with their G League affiliate.suited up Friday and third-year wing Justin Edwards played both games. Philon posted 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assistsEdwards shot just 1 for 10 from the floor in the first game, but he scored 23 points on 9-for-17 shootingNurse has largely kept a tight rotation early in the season and the 10-3 Sixers haven’t had many lopsided games with ample garbage time.

As of Saturday night, the Sixers ranked 29th in the NBA in “My first belief is it’s hard to get better unless you’re playing,” Nurse said.

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“That kind of trumps everything, in my opinion. Just historically, we’ve had a number of guys that have gone down to those games, respected it ... and it’s really helped them in their careers. … It’s been a minute for these guys — both of them — since they’ve had any real court time.

“So that fit into the schedule well. … I think it will also help them to just find some rhythm, find their legs a little bit. We’re going to need everybody at some point, so keep ‘em going. ”“They’re my brothers, man,” he said.

“Labaron, Justin, , . I just wanted to show love. … I didn’t have to do yesterday. … We have that relationship off the court, too.

I’m just being supportive and showing them that I care about them. ”