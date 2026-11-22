Barings purchases the Four Corners Shopping Center in Maple Valley for $60.5 million, paying nearly 50 percent above the 2012 price amid tight retail vacancy.

Barings has completed the acquisition of the Four Corners Shopping Center in Maple Valley, Washington, for a total purchase price of $60.5 million. This transaction represents a significant appreciation in value, marking a nearly 50 percent increase over the property's previous sale price from more than a decade ago.

The investment manager purchased the 118,000-square-foot commercial asset from First Washington Realty, which had acquired the property through its 2022 purchase of Donahue Schriber Realty Group. The original owners, Donahue Schriber, bought the center in 2012 for $41 million, establishing a baseline that highlights the substantial gain realized in this latest trade.

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The shopping center occupies 11.9 acres at 26916 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road Southeast and consists of seven buildings spread across two parcels. Constructed between 1999 and 2002, the property carries a taxable value of $31.3 million and serves as a significant retail hub in the Puget Sound region. A 55,760-square-foot Safeway store anchors the property, providing a stable foundation for the surrounding tenants.

The decision to pay a premium for this asset is directly supported by the tight supply conditions characterizing the Puget Sound retail market. At the end of the third quarter, regional retail vacancy sat at just 3.9 percent, a figure that remained nearly static compared to the 3.8 percent recorded a year earlier according to Kidder Mathews data.

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Investor demand remains robust because new construction is severely limited. Only 176,000 square feet of new retail space is currently under construction across the entire region, while net absorption has already reached 466,000 square feet this year. This significant gap between demand and new supply reinforces the value of existing grocery-anchored centers.

Central to the Four Corners Shopping Center's appeal is the anchor tenant that drives consistent foot traffic. Kevin Miller, Barings' head of U.S. real estate acquisitions, cited the strength of these fundamentals as the primary rationale for the investment. Grocery anchors generate consistent foot traffic that stabilizes occupancy and rent collection for surrounding tenants.

The center hosts a diverse mix of national and local operators including Starbucks, UPS, Sherwin-Williams, The Original Pancake House, and a 6,800-square-foot Elephant Car Wash. This combination provides a reliable revenue stream that commands a premium in a market where such stability is scarce and highly sought after by institutional investors.

This acquisition aligns with a broader uptick in retail investment activity across the Puget Sound area. First Washington Realty demonstrated its continued market presence by purchasing a Safeway-anchored center in Bellevue for $61.4 million in July, suggesting a portfolio rotation strategy rather than a market exit.

Simultaneously, other major players are converging on the same market dynamics. Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation paid $69.5 million for the Lakeland Center in Auburn, while Simon Property Group is expected to close its acquisition of Seattle's University Village by the end of the year. This competition for limited assets drives prices higher and compresses cap rates, benefiting current owners while raising the threshold for new market entrants.

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The deal highlights a market where landlords possess significant pricing power due to the scarcity of available inventory. With only 176,000 square feet of new retail space in the pipeline across the entire region, the imbalance between demand and new supply gives landlords the ability to command higher rents and sale prices.

Barings is effectively paying for certainty of income rather than for upside from repositioning. The concentration of the center's traffic in a single grocery anchor means Safeway's performance is a material variable in the investment thesis, though the broader market stability mitigates some of this risk.

The principal exposure for Barings is that it has bought near the top of a tight cycle. If vacancy ticks up or if consumer spending softens in a fast-growing but rate-sensitive submarket, the rent growth needed to justify the premium price could take longer to materialize.

For existing Puget Sound retail owners, First Washington's willingness to sell at a large gain while buying elsewhere in the same region suggests this is a favorable window to test valuations on stabilized assets. The pattern of recycling capital from stabilized assets into new acquisitions is typical of institutional owners seeking to manage fund lifecycles without reducing regional exposure.

Brokers and sellers are seeing multiple active bidders compete for a limited pool of grocery-anchored properties. The July cluster of deals, including First Washington's Bellevue purchase and Intercontinental's Auburn acquisition, indicates that competitive processes are likely to attract institutional capital in the near future.