Bari Weiss eyed replacing ‘Face the Nation’ host Margaret Brennan as two top producers exit CBS show: report

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss privately considered replacing “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan earlier this year.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss privately considered replacing “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan earlier this year — and now has an opportunity to reshape the Sunday political program as two of its senior producers prepare to leave,The potential move against Brennan never materialized, but the program faces a leadership shake-up following Wednesday’s announcement by Mary Hager, its senior executive producer, that she is leaving CBS News after 35 years.

Getty Images for Uber, X and The Free Press CBS’ Face The Nation Anchor Margaret Brennan broadcasts Live from CBS Bureau in Washington, DC in August. Hager, who has also served as executive editor of politics since 2022, played a prominent role in the network’s Washington bureau and its coverage of successive presidential elections.

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Anne Hsu, the show’s executive producer, is also departing her position to take a new assignment at CBS News’ Hong Kong bureau, Status reported.to install new editorial leadership at “Face the Nation,” whose future she has privately weighed, according to the report. This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.