Barefoot girl, 3, found wandering in middle of busy road reunited with parents thanks to Tenn. mom: ‘It takes a village’

“It takes a village. So I also extended my love to their baby and was able to be her guide. Because it takes a village,” Walls said.

A mother rescued a barefoot girl she found wandering across a bustling road and reunited her with her parents on Monday. Jabril Walls had just dropped her own children off at school and was driving to her grandmother’s house in Memphis, Tennessee , when she spotted a 3-year-old girl in the middle of a four-way intersection.

Jabril Walls rescued a lost 3-year-old girl who walked into a four-way intersection.

“I opened my car door, and I put my arms out and she ran to me, saying she wants mommy and daddy,” Walls toldWalls spent the rest of the morning attempting to use the toddler’s vague clues to find her home. When she didn’t come across a house that matched the girl’s description, she took her to the local fire station and contacted police. Walls recorded several videos of herself and the little girl throughout their journey.

In one video filmed in a car, the toddler curled up in Walls’ lap and hugged her. By the end of the day, the girl was reunited with her parents. Walls was lauded as a hero, but shrugged off the praise. The girl’s mother made Walls an honorary godmother.

“I just thank God that I was able to be there at that time because not only predators, but it could’ve easily been a car, a dog, or anything. I’m just glad I was able to make the baby feel safe,” she told the outlet. When Walls’ video of their whirlwind adventure went viral, critics lambasted the toddler’s parents for their supposed negligence.

Walls, though, insisted that the child was well-loved and urged the public to do some self-reflection before casting the first stone.

“It takes a village. So I also extended my love to their baby and was able to be her guide. Because it takes a village,” Walls said.

“You never know what a parent is going through, what they need. But I always know that kids need a village to raise a child. You can’t do it on your own. I can’t do it on my own.

I have a village for my kids,” she added.

“I love that my baby has another person that loves her just as much as myself,” the toddler’s mother wrote on Facebook. The girl was reunited with her parents by the end of the day.





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