Bardstown High School teacher and coach Mary Mattingly pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old student, agreeing to five years in prison.

Mary Mattingly, a 32-year-old substitute teacher and assistant soccer coach at Bardstown High School in Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor. The guilty plea was entered during a court hearing in Nelson County on Friday, marking the conclusion of a months-long investigation into her conduct with a 16-year-old male student.

Core Details of the Plea Agreement

During the proceedings, Mattingly broke down in tears as she admitted to the charges. The judge presiding over the case confirmed that the illicit sexual contact between the educator and the student occurred specifically between March 1 and July 31, 2025. Under the terms of the plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Mattingly has agreed to serve a prison sentence of five years.

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Previously, Mattingly had been taken into custody in March after being transported to the Nelson County Correctional Center. While awaiting arraignment, she was posted a bond of $20,000. The charges she faced included sexual abuse, possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor, and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

Investigation Triggered by Anonymous Letter

The case came to light following the receipt of an anonymous letter sent to the Bardstown City Schools administration. The letter detailed allegations of inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student. Bardstown City Schools superintendent Ryan Clark confirmed that Mattingly, who is of Louisville, worked as a permanent substitute teacher at the high school and served as the assistant girls' soccer coach.

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Bardstown police detective Eric Williamson addressed the media regarding the investigation, noting that the police department takes public tips very seriously. Williamson stated that the tip came from someone concerned about an inappropriate relationship, highlighting that the sender felt an anonymous letter was the only way to alert authorities. He emphasized that the police do not tolerate this type of behavior in the community and that the investigation yielded significant results.

Impact on Community and School Staff

Upon the news breaking, Mattingly was immediately placed on leave from her duties at Bardstown High School. Detective Williamson noted that multiple partially nude photographs had been sent to the student involved, which constituted part of the evidence in the case. The department stressed that their follow-up on such tips is rigorous and essential for maintaining safety within the school system.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some community members expressing shock at the betrayal of trust. Photos shared on social media prior to the arrest showed happier times, including images of Mattingly standing next to her husband, Keith Mattingly, who is 33 years old. Another image showed her posing with her family by a Christmas tree, depicting a life that appeared normal to outsiders.

Future Sentencing and Personal Context

Amidst the legal proceedings, personal tributes have surfaced from those who knew the educator. A post from a friend described Mattingly as one of the best mothers anyone knows, expressing disbelief that such a situation could occur. This sentiment reflects the broader community concern regarding the safety of children when they are sent off to school.

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Mattingly's final sentencing is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2027. Until that date, the five-year prison term agreed upon in the plea deal will stand as the predetermined outcome of the case. The conclusion of the legal process is expected to bring a formal end to the proceedings initiated by the anonymous tip that exposed the misconduct.