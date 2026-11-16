Mary Mattingly pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child sexual abuse material. She faces five years in prison for crimes against a student at Bardstown High School.

Mary Mattingly, a thirty-two-year-old substitute teacher, entered a guilty plea to charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The plea was entered during a hearing on Friday, November 13, marking a significant development in a case that has shocked the Bardstown community and drawn national attention to teacher-student boundaries.

Mattingly Admits to Abusing Bardstown Student

Mattingly broke down in tears as she admitted to the crimes while serving as a substitute teacher and assistant soccer coach at Bardstown High School. The offenses began on March 1, 2025, and continued until July 31, 2025, involving a student who was under the age of consent. Her admission confirms the allegations that she exploited her position of authority to engage in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

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Inappropriate Relationship Began During Locker Room Duty

The inappropriate relationship started when Mattingly, who is married, asked the student to help her clean the girl's locker room while she was working as a coach. According to statements obtained by authorities, the initial interactions involved sitting down to talk about her life. The relationship progressed to frequent communication on Snapchat, during which Mattingly sent nude photos of herself to the victim.

District Response and Police Investigation

The Bardstown City Schools learned of the incident after receiving an anonymous letter alleging inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student. The district launched an immediate investigation and notified police, resulting in Mattingly being fired from her job in March. Detective with the Bardstown Police Department emphasized the importance of community tips, stating they cannot act without public support.

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Similar Cases Highlight National Education Safety Issues

This case mirrors other recent incidents involving educators and students, including the arrest of Heather Mashburn-Smith in Florida on April 29 for having sex with a seventeen-year-old student at Port Charlotte High School. In Utah, Randy Lamar Jensen was arrested on November 6 on charges including aggravated kidnapping and forcible sodomy involving a fifteen-year-old. These cases underscore the critical need for vigilance in educational settings.

Mattingly Faces Five Years in Prison Next Year

As part of her plea agreement, Mattingly is expected to serve five years in prison. The formal sentencing is scheduled for January 21, 2027. Parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to seek information on protecting children from exploitation through official resources. The Bardstown Police Department continues to urge the community to come forward with any relevant information to support justice for victims.