Expert analysis of celebrity portraits reveals how vertical perioral lines, known as barcode lips, expose actual ages far older than public perception suggests.

Vertical wrinkles around the mouth, medically termed perioral lines, are emerging as the primary indicator of biological age, often revealing a person's true years more accurately than traditional signs like forehead wrinkles or jawline sagging. According to dental surgeon and advanced aesthetics expert Doctor Arti Singh, these fine vertical lines, colloquially referred to as barcode lips, frequently betray individuals who otherwise maintain youthful skin elsewhere on their face. This specific type of facial ageing occurs independently of other features, meaning a person can appear remarkably youthful in photographs while their lips expose significant chronological aging.

Medical Causes of Vertical Perioral Lines

Doctor Arti Singh, who practices in Kent and London, explains that barcode lines develop as the natural fat pads in the face diminish, collagen production decreases, and skin elasticity declines over time. The lips themselves gradually become thinner as people age, causing the borders around them to lose definition and become less distinct. These structural changes are compounded by environmental and lifestyle factors, including prolonged sun exposure and the habit of smoking, which accelerate the formation of these fine vertical wrinkles above the upper lip. Consequently, the skin surrounding the mouth often shows signs of wear that are not immediately apparent on the cheeks or forehead, creating a discrepancy between overall facial appearance and specific perioral condition.

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Expert Analysis of Celebrity Lip Ageing

Beauty expert Laura Kay and Dr Arti Singh were challenged to estimate the ages of several high-profile celebrities based solely on the condition of their lips, yielding results that often exceeded their actual years by a significant margin. The experts analyzed portraits from various recent events to determine how factors like volume loss, definition, and hydration levels contribute to the perceived age of each individual. Their assessments highlight how even celebrities with successful wellness routines or glamorous public images cannot entirely escape the structural changes that affect the mouth area as they grow older. The analysis serves as a case study in how specific aesthetic treatments or natural ageing processes manifest differently across various individuals.

Kate Moss Perioral Lines Analysis

Supermodel Kate Moss, who is actually 52 years old, was assessed to appear 65 years old due to visible vertical lines around her upper lip, despite her recent transformation into a wellness guru. Dr Arti Singh noted that while Moss has adopted a rigorous health regime involving week-long juice-only programmes at the LifeCo resort in Turkey and owns a £4,000 Cadillac Pilates reformer, her lips still show signs of past lifestyle factors. The expert pointed out that years of hard partying, including cigarettes and alcohol consumption, have left visible textural changes that improve skin quality requires targeted intervention. Although Moss looks younger than ever thanks to her current lifestyle, which includes regular juice fasts and her own brand Cosmoss, the barcode lips remain a prominent indicator of her biological age.

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Jerry Hall and Julianne Moore Assessments

Model Jerry Hall, aged 70, was judged by beauty expert Laura Kay to appear in her late 70s based on fine vertical lines above her upper lip and a noticeable loss of fullness. Kay observed that while Hall embraces natural ageing gracefully, her choice of bold lip colour draws attention to these fine lines, whereas a lighter lip stain or gloss might offer a softer, more youthful appearance. In contrast, actress Julianne Moore, who is 65, was estimated to be 68 years old. Dr Arti Singh highlighted that Moore retains strong lip volume and a clear border between the lip and surrounding skin, with only minor textural changes that do not significantly detract from her overall youthful mouth appearance.

Jane Fonda Ageing and Structural Changes

Icon Jane Fonda, aged 88, was assessed to look 90 years old, with Dr Arti Singh identifying more noticeable vertical lines above her upper lip that reveal ageing in the surrounding skin. The expert noted that Fonda's upper lip has experienced a loss of smoothness, creating a textured appearance that contrasts with her glamorous overall look at recent events like the WIF Honors in Beverly Hills. Additionally, there is a reduction in lip volume and definition, particularly around the vermilion border, which is the top line of the lip. These structural changes demonstrate how perioral lines can persist and become more pronounced even when other aspects of facial presentation remain polished and high-profile.