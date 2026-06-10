Barcelona to Send Rashford Back to United; Onana's Future Uncertain

Barcelona declines to sign Marcus Rashford permanently after loan, returning him to Manchester United. The forward's high wages and defensive output were key factors. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Andre Onana faces an uncertain future at United after a loan spell at Trabzonspor.

Barcelona are set to return Marcus Rashford to Manchester United , meaning the England forward will not be part of their squad next season. This comes from Spanish reports indicating Barcelona 's reluctance to meet the financial demands of a permanent deal.

Rashford, 28, had been on loan at Barca with a purchase option set at £26 million, but the Catalan club was only willing to offer half that amount. The decision is also influenced by Rashford's high wages and perceived defensive shortcomings compared to other targets. Barcelona recently secured Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £70 million, a move that effectively pushed Rashford further down the pecking order.

Reportedly, Gordon was favored over Rashford due to his defensive contribution and younger age, highlighting a four-year gap that made Rashford's case less compelling. With the club also looking to strengthen other areas, including an attempted free transfer for Bernardo Silva and a potential £100 million-plus move for Julian Alvarez, it is clear that Rashford is no longer a priority. Rashford had expressed a desire to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer, but the feeling was not mutual.

Now, Manchester United will be free to negotiate with other clubs and hope that a strong World Cup performance with England can increase his market value. Several Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa-who previously had him on loan-are reportedly interested. Real Madrid (potentially under Jose Mourinho), Bayern Munich, and Chelsea could also emerge as suitors.

However, Rashford's £315,000 weekly wages and his approaching 29th birthday are major obstacles. He may need to accept a pay cut or negotiate a settlement with United to secure a permanent exit, having not played for the club since December 2024. If United cannot find a new club before pre-season training resumes after the World Cup, Rashford would return to Carrington, reviving a negative 'bomb squad' scenario from last summer that saw several high‑profile players isolated.

While United are also in the market for a left winger, keeping Rashford seems counterproductive. A similar situation exists for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor and helped them win the Turkish Cup. Onana has no future at United after being replaced by Senne Lammens, but he is due back for pre‑season if his transfer remains unresolved.

Trabzonspor would like to retain him, perhaps on another loan, but United would prefer a sale, though they are unlikely to recoup much from the £47.2 million they paid to Inter Milan





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