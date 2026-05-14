Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Draws Criticism for Palestinian Flag Wave, Sparks Debate on Incitement and Solidarity

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has faced criticism for waving a Palestinian flag at a victory parade, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accusing him of inciting hatred against his country. Yamal's support for the Palestinian cause has not gone unnoticed in Gaza, where artists have painted a mural on rubble depicting him waving the flag. The incident has sparked a debate on the balance between freedom of expression and incitement, as well as the strained relations between Spain and Israel.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said Barcelona star Lamine Yamal had made Spain 'proud' for waving a Palestinian flag at a victory parade that sparked superfluous Israeli accusations of 'inciting hatred'.

The 18-year-old forward drew attention for brandishing Palestine’s flag during an open-top bus parade through Barcelona on Monday as his team celebrated their second straight La Liga title. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz lashed out at the Spain star on Thursday, saying he chose to 'incite hatred' against his country. Sanchez, an outspoken critic of Israel who has declared Israeli actions in Gaza as a 'genocide', hit back in defence of Yamal.

Yamal's support for the Palestinian cause — which enjoys widespread popularity in Spain — has not gone unnoticed in besieged Gaza. Artists at a refugee camp in the mostly destroyed territory have painted a mural on rubble depicting Yamal waving a Palestinian flag, an AFP journalist saw. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he 'didn't like' Yamal's actions, but accepted that 'if he wants to do it, it's his decision.

' Relations between Spain and Israel have plummeted since the start of Israeli genocide in Gaza in 2023. Israel recalled its ambassador after Madrid recognised Palestine in 2024, while Spain formally dismissed its own top envoy in Tel Aviv in March





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Barcelona Lamine Yamal Palestinian Flag La Liga Title Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz Pedro Sanchez Genocide Solidarity With Palestine Freedom Of Expression Incitement Strained Relations Between Spain And Israel

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