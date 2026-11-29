Hansi Flick’s side capitalized on Real Madrid’s stumble to increase the gap at the summit of La Liga.

Barcelona completed a perfect November with a decisive 5–1 win against Deportivo A Coruña to make it six wins in a row in all competitions on Sunday afternoon.

A bright start resulted in the visitors taking the lead two minutes in with a goal scored by Lamine Yamal but that should be given to Dani Olmo. The attacking midfielder’s brilliant dummy from Yamal’s pass completely froze the goalkeeper, as he let the ball run into the far post to give But the hosts responded before the 10-minute mark when Barça cult hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took advantage of a soft Pau Cubarsí attempt to cover the ball, bringing down the defender without a foul to win the ball back and then calmly chipping the ball past Joan García.

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The Catalans responded and regained control when Olmo buried the second with a strong header that overpowered Leo Román from an Anthony Gordon cross. Immediately after the halftime break, it was Yamal who floated a perfect cross for Raphinha to end his longest goalscoring drought of the season with a powerful header to increase Barça’s advantage. The rest of the game was largely uncompetitive as Barcelona put things on ice.