Barcelona Confirm £70m Signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Anthony Gordon on a five-year contract after a delayed presentation at the Nou Camp. The England winger joins from Newcastle United for an initial £70 million, with bonuses and a sell-on clause. Gordon expressed his excitement about fulfilling his dream of playing for the Catalan giants and aims to win the Champions League in his first season.

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in a deal worth £70 million, with the winger committing to a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2031.

The much-anticipated presentation at the Nou Camp was delayed for several hours due to minor paperwork issues, causing the 25-year-old to wait nearly nine hours in his hotel before finally taking the stage. Dressed in a suit, Gordon addressed the media in both Spanish and English, expressing his relief and excitement after a long wait.

He stated that he had been calm while waiting with his family and agents, and that the delay was due to legal formalities and small details. He emphasized that as soon as Barcelona became a serious option, there was no question for him, calling it the biggest club on the planet and a dream come true.

The move follows intense interest from other top European clubs, including Bayern Munich and Liverpool, but Barcelona secured his signature after Bayern refused to exceed their £60 million valuation. Gordon also revealed that he had learned Spanish because he always believed he would play for Barcelona, even telling a physio at Newcastle about his ambition. He spoke about his admiration for the current squad, including Lamine Yamal, and his desire to win trophies, particularly the Champions League, with the club.

Following the presentation, Gordon will join the England national team for their pre-World Cup training camp in Florida. Newcastle United issued a heartfelt farewell on social media, sharing a video of Gordon expressing his love for the club and St James' Park. A sell-on clause means Everton will receive 15% of the profit from the sale, as they originally sold Gordon to Newcastle for £45 million in 2023. The deal includes bonuses and a future sell-on percentage for Newcastle.

Gordon's unveiling came with the tagline 'Catch him if you can' on social media, and he posed with the Barcelona shirt bearing his name and the year 2031. He acknowledged the responsibility of wearing the Barcelona shirt and his readiness to embrace it. He also mentioned his conversation with former Bayern manager Hansi Flick, describing him as a great man manager, but reiterated his excitement about joining Barcelona.

The transfer marks a significant coup for the LaLiga champions, who beat strong competition to land one of England's most sought-after forwards. Gordon's preference for Barcelona over Liverpool was evident, as he had previously been close to joining Liverpool two years ago before Newcastle halted the deal. Now, he sets his sights on winning the Champions League in his first season, aiming for an iconic sixth European title for the club





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