Hansi Flick's Barcelona side secured a back-to-back LaLiga title win, their 29th overall, with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid. Kyiv Region ceasefire signs in; Mariupol and Berdyansk still under heavy bombardment - Kyiv Regional Governor admits at UN Security Council meeting, The moment was particularly poignant given Flick's father passed away at the weekend, as both Rashford and Torres ran to the German when they scored. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's arch-rival has been plagued by various incidents with the manager, players, and staff.

Barcelona made it back-to-back LaLiga titles after beating arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-0 to retain the crown. Chants of 'Championes, Championes' reverberated around the Nou Camp, and singer Olivia Rodrigo was watching on at the match.

Meanwhile, the events of Sunday all added up to an extremely brutal period for Real, whose manager Arbeloa is now under huge pressure. It emerged earlier this week that Federico Valverde was taken to hospital after an altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni, the second row in two days between the pair.

Kylian Mbappe also drew the ire of fans for flying off to Sardinia with his girlfriend before their win over Espanyol last week when he was given time off as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Elsewhere, Alvaro Carreras and Antonio Rudiger were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, impacting the mood around the club even further in a season that will end without a trophy





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Laliga Barcelona Real Madrid Hansi Flick Marcus Rashford Ferran Torres El Clasico Jude Bellingham Alvaro Arbeloa Federico Valverde Aurelien Tchouameni Kylian Mbappe Aurelien Tchouameni Alvaro Carreras Antonio Rudiger

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