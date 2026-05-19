Barcelona and Vigo Introduce Tourist Tax for Cruise Passengers

Cruise ships are a significant contributor to the tourism industry. While overtourism issues are plaguing many destinations, Barcelona and Vigo are taking measures to tackle the problem. The new tax increase in Barcelona aims to discourage cruise ship passengers and boost the quality of tourism. In Vigo, a similar tax is set to be introduced to curb overtourism.

Visitors arriving in Barcelona aboard cruise ship s will soon face significantly higher costs after city officials announced plans to double the tourist tax for cruise passengers.

The new fee, unveiled by Mayor Jaume Collboni, will raise the daily charge from €4 to €8 per person. As the city ramps up efforts to tackle overcrowding caused by mass tourism, the decision marks the acceleration of a policy that had originally been scheduled to roll out gradually over four years. Now, city leaders want the higher rate introduced within months. Barcelona's mayor, Jaume Collboni, expressed his desire to discourage cruise ship passengers from coming to Barcelona.

He stated that tourism must serve the city, not the other way round. In order to achieve quality tourism, the municipality has been renovating the Fira de Barcelona, focusing on business visitors.

'What we don't want is tourist overcrowding,' Collboni added. Although the tax increase appears relatively insignificant, daily costs could quickly escalate for families and groups.

For instance, a family of four stopping in the city for the day could now pay nearly £30 in tourist fees alone. The crackdown comes amidst mounting frustration over the impact of overtourism on Barcelona residents. Locals have gone to extreme lengths to express their concerns, including protests where visitors have been attacked with water guns. Barcelona City Council reported that tourism contributes to around 14 per cent of the city's GDP, and supports more than 150,000 jobs.

However, officials are increasingly under pressure to balance the economic benefits of tourism with residents' quality of life. Vigo, a bustling port city located in Galicia, is also set to introduce a tourist tax. According to Spanish reports, the proposed charges in Vigo could reach up to €2 per person per night for guests staying in high-end four-star hotels. Mid-range accommodation, including tourist rentals, may face a nightly fee of €1.60.

Low cost options such as hostels and campsites could be charged €0.80 per night. It is expected that the tax will be introduced gradually from October. Although Barcelona and Vigo are addressing overtourism, other Spanish cruise ship destinations are also planning similar measures. Similar taxes have also been implemented in other Spanish cruise ship destinations such as Alvor, another resort-like town located in Guadente in the Murcia region, and Lomb Kleingruppen, a port city located in Wittigen, Germany





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