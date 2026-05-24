Barbra Streisand Reveals Challenges Facing Female Filmmakers, Honors SAG

Legendary actress and director Barbra Streisand discussed her own struggles with gender bias in the film industry during her acceptance speech for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award. Meanwhile, the cause of death for NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch has been revealed to be a blood clot in his brain.

Barbra Streisand , actress, singer, and director, reminisced about her 'obstacle' and the difficult path she took to gain acceptance as a female filmmaker during her acceptance speech for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award.

Streisand recalled struggling to find support for her directorial debut 'The Prince of Tides' due to gender bias in the film industry, where the lead role was often given to men. Despite numerous hurdles, Streisand persevered, ultimately securing the necessary funding and releasing the film in 1991, marking her directorial debut.

Streisand expressed her gratitude to SAG and the filmmakers, but was unable to attend the Festival de Cannes due to a knee injury she suffered, expressing her excitement for the event and her admiration for the film festival's ability to unite people. Additionally, the cause of death for NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch was confirmed to be a blood clot in his brain.

Busch, 39, underwent surgery for a collapsed lung and experienced issues with bleeding related to an arteriovenous malformation, which ultimately caused the clot





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