Barbie Rewind: Atari Announces New Retro Game Collection

Relive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year.

Relive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year. Barbie Rewind from Atari, Digital Eclipse, and Mattel brings 16 classic Barbie games from 1991 to 2007 to modern consoles.

Players can customize a retro Barbie DreamHouse with 250+ decor items inspired by decades of iconic Barbie playsets. Classic Barbie favorites include Barbie Pet Rescue, Blue Ribbon Race, and unreleased title Barbie: Vacation Adventure. A Deluxe Nintendo Switch edition includes a numbered box, exclusive Barbie doll, poster, with Barbie Rewind due later in 2026. , a new retro game collection of multiple classic Barbie video games.

Like a lot of classic game collections, you'll be getting a ton of retro titles, most of them from the '80s and '90s, when Mattel basically had a new Barbie game being made by someone almost every single year. The game will have its own DreamHouse setup with a different game in every room.for Nintendo Switch that comes in a premium, numbered box and will include an exclusive doll wearing an Atari t-shirt and blue jeans, with long blonde hair with pink streaks, as well as a full-color poster.

No release date has been set beyond the idea we'll see it out later this year, but for now, you can check out images and the trailer, along with more details from the devs.invites players to reimagine the iconic DreamHouse. Style each room with a fabulous collection of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by realCharacters, including Ken, Teresa, and Christie, will request design help, while players explore Barbie history through Barbie DreamHouses and playsets.

's contributions to 65+ years of fashion, decor and more through the unique lens of video games, connecting with longtime fans and modern audiences with an unmistakable pink charm. ". We look forward to seeing generations come together to style her DreamHouse and create new memories along the way.

"Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Relive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year.

Questyle and SEAS have partnered up for a new pair of speakers which they have called the Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker SystemDeveloper and publisher Fellow Traveller hosted the inaugural Story-Rich Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026, showing off dozens of brand-new titlesCorona and Survivor have teamed up for a new limited-time event, as they're sending you off on a virtual treasure hunt at famous beachesDuring Summer Game Fest we got new trailers and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company.

Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026Relive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year. Developer and publisher Fellow Traveller hosted the inaugural Story-Rich Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026, showing off dozens of brand-new titlesDuring Summer Game Fest we got new trailers and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company.

Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026Star Trek is getting a new psychological thriller video game called Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, with Ro Laren serving as the lead characterThe Wholesome Direct 2026 happened today, revealing several cozy and wholesome video games coming out or giving updates on development





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