Barbie Partners with PWHL for Hockey Dolls, Inspiring the Next Generation of Athletes

For 115 years, we've delivered award-winning racial justice journalism. Barbie , Tim Hortons (the iconic Canadian restaurant chain known for its donuts) and the Professional Women’s Hockey League ( PWHL ) have teamed up on a new set of hockey dolls in collaboration with PWHL stars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin . Nurse, a niece of former NFL star quarterback Donovan McNabb and a cousin of WNBA standout Kia Nurse, expressed excitement about seeing her PWHL -inspired Barbie .

She hopes that the dolls will inspire young girls to embrace hockey and envision endless possibilities for themselves. Nurse believes that by showcasing women in athletic roles, the dolls demonstrate the strength and athleticism women possess on the ice, encouraging more girls to pursue sports. The hockey Barbies are also supporting the growth of girls' and women's hockey in Canada and the US. For every doll sold at Tim Hortons and online, $5 Canadian or $3.63 US will be donated to the Grindstone Award Foundation. This foundation works to increase female participation in the sport. Nurse and Poulin, both Canadian Olympians, were recognized as Barbie role models in 2020 for their exceptional achievements and efforts in breaking down barriers for women in hockey. The dolls are game-ready, complete with a PWHL jersey, hockey stick, helmet, and skates. Nurse emphasized that these Barbies empower girls to embrace their multifaceted identities, showing that they can excel in both traditionally feminine and masculine pursuits. As the PWHL gears up for its third season, expanding from six to eight teams, the league continues to gain traction. With four teams in the US and four in Canada, the PWHL reflects the dominance of these two nations in Olympic hockey. The addition of the Barbie collaboration further emphasizes the league's commitment to diversity and inclusivity, creating a welcoming environment for girls and women of all backgrounds to participate in the sport. Amy Scheer, executive vice president of business operations for the PWHL, expressed her pride in this initiative and its impact on the lives of girls across Canada by removing barriers and creating more opportunities for the next generation of hockey players





