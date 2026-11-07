Barbers Hill ISD reaches settlement in 6-year legal battle over hair policy

Barbers Hill ISD says a six-year legal battle over its student hair-length policy is coming to an end. The district's Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve a settlement in a lawsuit filed in May 2020 by former students De’Andre Arnold and Kaden Bradford, who challenged the district's dress code.

Six years after two students filed a lawsuit challenging Barbers Hill ISD’s hair policy as discriminatory, the district says it has reached a settlement in the lawsuit.

RELATED: Barbers Hill teen returns to school after district bans on dreadlocks ruled discriminatory The district’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve a settlement in a lawsuit filed in May 2020 by former students De’Andre Arnold and Kaden Bradford, who challenged the district’s dress code. The district agreed to a small, undisclosed payment in exchange for dropping all claims. The money will come from the Texas Association of School Boards’ risk management fund, not directly from district tax dollars.

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“This arrangement is absolutely a victory,” Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole said. “All legal charges are dropped, our high expectations, as manifested by our dress code, remain unchanged, and not one single tax dollar will go toward any financial arrangement, regardless of how modest it is.

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” RELATED: Barbers Hill ISD student suspended over his hairstyle to be sent to an alternative education program The district says a federal judge recently rejected all claims in a similar lawsuit and upheld the constitutionality of the district’s dress code.