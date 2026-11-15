Barbara Palvin Joins the Embellished Shoe Trend in Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Barbara Palvin joined the embellished shoe trend at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, wearing a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks.

She slipped into the Giuseppe Zanotti Slingback Cocktail 105 pump. The shoe is a closed, pointed-toe pump with an elastic slingback strap that wraps around the foot.

The pumps feature an asymmetric shape along the vamp and a D’Orsay-like design that leaves the instep of the foot exposed. Camila Cabello Embellishes Paris Texas' Lidia Mules with Rosary Anklet at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy AwardsThe vamp is made from black grosgrain lines and features a golden metal geometric brooch with crystal-colored rhinestones, which coincides with the current. The pumps stand tall on a stiletto heel measuring 105 mm.

Also read Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals She Wanted Ava Role On Abbott Elementary

The shoes retail for $1,150 and are also available in a dark purple shade. She wore a black off-the-shoulder satin dress layered over a bright yellow organza train. The front of the dress featured ruffles draped down the center and a midi-length design that allowed the shoes to be on full display. The model’s husband, Dylan Sprouse, ensured that the train was in place as she posed for photos.

Advertisement

The actor went for a black-and-white look, opting for a classic black suit and white shirt, which he paired with brushed leather pointed-toe boots. The new parents attended the gala, which raises money for Baby2Baby’s work providing diapers, clothing, and other essentials to children living in poverty nationwide. Last year’s gala brought in a record $18 million.was honored with Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award this year.

The actress follows in the footsteps of Serena Williams, who received the award in 2025, and previous honorees like Kim Kardashian and Charlize Theron.