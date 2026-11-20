An exhibition at Pallant House Gallery in Chichester explores how a 1954 Greek cruise helped sculptor Barbara Hepworth recover from personal tragedy, featuring sketchbooks and artworks inspired by Ancient Greece.

Barbara Hepworth in 1956 with one of her sculptures inspired by Ancient Greece - Bowness, Bowness Collection. Is anywhere less like Greece than Chichester on a damp autumnal afternoon?

You would think not – yet I soon forgot about our dreary climate as I entered Pallant House Gallery’s sparkling new exhibition. Like this summer’s excellentexhibition at the Courtauld Gallery, this unexpected, elegant show, about the lasting impact of a memorable Greek holiday on, is softly revelatory, shining a strong light on the British artist’s latter years. The affecting story behind the exhibition is one of adversity and rebirth.

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By the early 1950s, Hepworth, long settled in Cornwall, may have been a famous modern artist, but her life was falling apart. First, her marriage to fellow artist Ben Nicholson broke down.

Then, in 1953, her son Paul was killed in a plane crash.

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“I have been in a state of collapse,” she told a close friend, describing her grief. “My whole being cries out against this. ” A year later, that friend, Margaret Gardiner, invited Hepworth to accompany her on the first Hellenic Cruise – which, according to the original brochure , criss-crossed the Ionian and Aegean Seas. Hepworth loved the trip, and feverishly documented the ancient sites they visited in a sketchbook, also on display.

As curator Melanie Vandenbrouck puts it to me: “After a period of profound darkness, she literally saw the light. ”Perhaps Hepworth was primed to respond to Greece’s bright magic. In 1927, she’d carved a pair of sleek doves from Parian marble; the following year, she produced a severeFor a while she’d also been giving her abstract artworks Greek titles. Among the exhibits at Chichester is Tate’s, a stringed, partially cut-out orb carved from elm.

The piece’s pale-blue interior suggests the ocean, likewise evoked by its name – “sea”, in English. Back in West Penwith, following her spell in the sun, Hepworth continued to use titles associated with Greece. Crucially, though, her work didn’t start slavishly aping the appearance of archaic Greek kouroi or Cycladic figurines. The most imposing works here were carved, surprisingly, from guarea, a dark and sensuous-scented Nigerian wood.

Seventeen tons of the stuff turned up for her at Tilbury Docks shortly after her return from Greece. Corinthos , with claustrophobic cavities seemingly burrowed by a sharp-toothed rodent, was inspired by the narrow waterway across the Isthmus of Corinth. In both cases, Hepworth juxtaposes bumpy white interiors with glossy external surfaces. They’re stunning, beautiful things – and hardly derivative.

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Hepworth’s Curved form evokes Apollo’s lyre - National Museums NI, Ulster Museum Collection, Barbara Hepworth/Bowness Hepworth’s Pelagos is awash with hues reminiscent of Mediterranean beaches - Irene Y. Panagopoulos Collection, Barbara Hepworth © Bowness, Image: 2011 Christie's Images Limited Above all, Greece rejuvenated Hepworth, whose work, in the wake of the trip, became more playful and experimental. And colourful.

Awash with hues reminiscent of Mediterranean beaches, a swirling, seemingly salt-flecked oil-and-graphite picture on board, also calledbut created in 1961 , suggests that her intense Hellenic holiday changed her for good. In 1971, four years before her death, she produced a portfolio of vibrant lithographs. Its title? The Aegean Suite.