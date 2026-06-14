Barbara Gordon Becomes The Absolute Bat in Upcoming Absolute Batman #24

Spoilers for Absolute Batman #24 reveal that Barbara Gordon will take on the mantle of the Absolute Bat. Driven by the false report that Batman killed her father, Jim Gordon, and disillusioned with the corruption in the GCPD, she will create her own vigilante identity using gear collected from Batman. Creators Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta describe her new look, fighting style, and the emotional core of her transformation at HeroesCon.

In the Absolute Universe, Barbara Gordon is a rookie officer in the Gotham City Police Department ( GCPD ) and the daughter of Jim Gordon , the former mayor of the city.

Depicted as a principled, justice-driven young officer, she has secretly cooperated with Batman, providing him with information and assistance despite the GCPD's opposition to the vigilante. Early on, she chases him, confronts him, and ultimately lets him escape, but keeps his cowl. Later, Batman uses it to communicate with her, and bring her to his side. She participates in operations targeting threats such as the Party Animals gang and Poison Ivy.

Batman saves her during a Poison Ivy confrontation by pushing her off a ledge, attaching part of his high-tech cape to her as she falls, transforming it into a parachute, and she keeps the Batman helmet and a bit of the costume. It has been reported that Batman killed her father, Jim Gordon. That is her dad's coat, which she will also be wearing.

Along with her disillusionment with the GCPD and her strong sense of justice, this pushes her toward vigilantism. She will go against Batman, the GCPD, Scarecrow, or Joker? She will use what she has from Batman to create something new. At HeroesCon, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta revealed that Barbara Gordon will become the Absolute Bat.

She knows Batman didn't kill her father. She goes down this spiral from the Scarecrow. Barbara's going to take the mission into her own hands to avenge her father. She's got this great story; she's going to become The Bat.

Her day job is a cop, but at night she'll have to go outside the law to get things done. She still has this core; it almost feels more Batman than Batman. The character story has been there from Nick forever; they have been talking about it since issue 24. It really comes to a head here.

She comes up under her father and her time at the police at the GCPD; she sees all these things that are wrong with it everywhere. For her, there's her father but there's tremendous corruption, and so she goes outside that. One of the fun things is she fights differently. In terms of the shotgun, you might recognize that from the very first issue they did.

Bruce repurposed Alfred's shotgun to be this Batshotgun that fires electrified mini Batarang pellets, so that it's non lethal and at the same time super badass. She uses different weapons that way. So she follows some of the same tenets, she's not out there murdering people, but at the same time she is really tough. Wait till you see her with the coat off, it's awesome.

She's buff, she looks like MMA, out of control, she's got the wraps, she's got the tank top, kevlar with the Bat symbol on it. It's one of the favourite designs. How she comes across this gear, why are there bat tentacles weaved in the coat, you'll have to stay tuned. Scarecrow's reign of terror continues!

Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. Also, the origin of Harley Quinn is revealed.

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself.

More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies





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Barbara Gordon Absolute Batman Absolute Bat Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta Heroescon Batman Jim Gordon GCPD Scarecrow Vigilante Batshotgun Harley Quinn Origin Robins

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