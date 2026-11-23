I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden shares her disciplined fitness regimen, including daily cycling and weightlifting, to maintain health and youthfulness at 95.

Barbara Eden, the 95-year-old actress best known for her iconic role in I Dream of Jeannie, has disclosed the specific daily habits that sustain her vitality. The star revealed she maintains a strict 35-minute cardio session on an exercise bike every single day. This disciplined approach to physical activity has allowed her to remain active and healthy nearly seven decades after her initial rise to fame in the 1950s.

Eden Shares Daily Fitness Regimen

Barbara Eden explained that her current fitness routine involves more than just stationary cycling. She works with a personal trainer who visits her home to assist with weightlifting exercises. Her husband, Jon Eicholtz, who is 86 years old, participates in these sessions as well. Both actors have moved away from commercial gyms in favor of this private, in-home training model. Eden noted that while she cannot lift weights as heavy as she used to, she maintains a consistent schedule. She emphasized that she goes for about 35 minutes per session and considers it beneficial for her overall well-being.

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The Importance of Discipline in Aging

The actress stressed that consistency is the cornerstone of her physical health. She stated that actors must be disciplined about staying active to maintain their craft and longevity. Barbara Eden expressed gratitude for her ability to continue working and appearing in public. She acknowledged that she ended heavy workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic due to safety concerns. However, she has adapted her regimen to include safer, lower-impact activities. She mentioned using five-pound weights for bone strength and engaging in brisk walking instead of running. She believes walking is better for knees and ankles, offering a sustainable form of exercise for older adults.

Dietary Habits and Skincare Philosophy

Physical exercise is only one component of Barbara Eden's health strategy. She follows a diet that prioritizes moderation, a philosophy instilled by her parents. Her mother taught her that moderation in all things is key to a healthy life. Eden also confirmed that she has never smoked and is careful about her food intake. Her skincare routine is equally simple and focused on prevention. She washes her face every night and applies moisturizer before bed. Daily sunscreen application is a non-negotiable step in her daytime routine. She admitted she did not use sunscreen when she was younger, learning later in life about the damage the sun could do to skin. She believes this daily protection is essential for maintaining a youthful complexion.

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Legacy of I Dream of Jeannie

Barbara Eden's career spans several decades, beginning with her start as a skit actress on The Johnny Carson Show in 1956. She appeared in small roles on classic shows like I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show before landing her breakthrough role. She starred as a genie in a bottle who fell in love with an astronaut, played by Larry Hagman. The series I Dream of Jeannie aired from 1965 to 1970 and became a cultural phenomenon. It was inspired by the success of Bewitched, which had debuted the previous year. Eden is the only surviving member of the main cast of this Emmy-nominated sitcom.

Current Activities and Public Appearances

Despite her age, Barbara Eden remains professionally active. She continues to perform, with her most recent role being in the theater play Love Letters in 2025. She frequently attends conventions and engages with fans through public appearances. Her presence in the industry serves as a testament to the longevity and adaptability required in show business. Eden's openness about her health regimen provides insight into the choices that support a long career. She hopes her example encourages others to prioritize their health and stay active. Her dedication to daily exercise and simple skincare habits underscores the importance of routine. This disciplined lifestyle has allowed her to preserve her beauty and energy well into her nineties.