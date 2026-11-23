I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, 95, shares her disciplined daily cardio and weightlifting habits that help her maintain her health and youthful appearance.

Barbara Eden, the beloved star of the classic television series I Dream of Jeannie, has publicly shared the disciplined fitness regimen that keeps her active and healthy at age 95. The 95-year-old actress recently appeared on Fox News to discuss how she maintains her vitality and youthful complexion decades after her rise to fame. She explained that her daily routine includes a consistent 35-minute session on an exercise bike, a habit she has maintained with remarkable consistency. This commitment to physical activity is a core component of her overall wellness strategy, allowing her to remain strong and energetic despite her advanced age.

Daily Exercise Routine With Personal Trainer

Barbara Eden revealed that she no longer visits a commercial gym, opting instead for in-home workouts facilitated by a personal trainer. She and her husband, Jon Eicholtz, who is 86 years old, both receive training services from the same professional who comes to their residence to assist them. While she previously engaged in heavier resistance training, she now focuses on weightlifting using lighter weights that are suitable for her current physical condition. She noted that she is no longer able to lift as heavily as she did in her younger years but emphasizes that these lighter exercises are still highly effective. Specifically, she mentioned lifting five-pound weights, which she stated are excellent for bone health. She also incorporates brisk walking into her routine, preferring it over running because it is gentler on her knees and ankles.

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Simplicity In Skincare And Dietary Habits

In addition to her physical exercise, Barbara Eden attributes her youthful appearance to a straightforward skincare routine and mindful eating habits. She described her skincare approach as simple, involving washing her face at night followed by the application of moisturizer. A critical element of her routine is the daily use of sunscreen, a practice she acknowledged she did not adopt when she was younger. She expressed regret for not understanding the damaging effects of sun exposure during her youth, stating that she believes wearing sunscreen during the day significantly helps protect her skin. Regarding her diet, she mentioned being careful about what she eats and confirmed that she has never smoked. She credited her parents for instilling the value of moderation, noting that her mother's mantra was moderation in all things, a philosophy she has followed throughout her life.

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Legacy Of I Dream of Jeannie And Career Highlights

Barbara Eden is best known for her iconic role as the title character in the hit television series I Dream of Jeannie, which originally aired from 1965 to 1970. She portrayed a genie trapped in a bottle who falls in love with her master, an astronaut character played by Larry Hagman. The show, which was inspired by the popularity of Bewitched starring Elizabeth Montgomery, became a cultural phenomenon and earned Emmy nominations. Eden is currently the only surviving member of the main cast of this beloved sitcom. Her career began earlier in her life, with appearances as a skit actress on The Johnny Carson Show in 1956. She also secured small roles in other major television productions such as I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show before being cast as Jeannie.

Continued Work And Future Activities

Even at 95 years old, Barbara Eden remains active in her profession and continues to engage with her fanbase. She stated during her interview with Fox News that she is glad to still be working and appreciates her ability to stay active as an actor. Her most recent professional engagement included a role in the theater play Love Letters in 2025. Beyond stage performances, she frequently appears at conventions and other events related to her legacy and fans. She previously mentioned that she ended her heavy workout routines after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since adjusted her regimen to focus on sustainable, low-impact activities that preserve her strength and well-being.