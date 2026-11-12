Barbara Broccoli Becomes National Film & Television School President

Barbara Broccoli has become the UK's National Film & Television School President, with the James Bond producer replacing David Puttnam.

Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Neighbor’ Beats ‘Mr Nobody Against Putin’ To Top Prize At UK Grierson Documentary AwardsThe storied James Bond producer becomes President just a few weeks before the opening of a building dedicated to her father, the legendary Cubby Broccoli.

, another iconic British producer who takes on the honorary role of President Emeritus in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the NFTS and its continued success. Broccoli is one of the industry’s most influential producers. She and her brother Michael G. Wilson were given an Honorary Academy Award in 2024. A year later she handed creative control of the iconic James Bond spy franchise to Amazon MGM Studios.

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The world is now eagerly anticipating Amazon’s announcement over who will play the next 007. The NFTS’ Cubby Broccoli Building at its Beaconsfield campus will open in a few weeks. Officially named by Barbara Broccoli earlier this year in honour of her late father, the building will provide teaching facilities, creative spaces and the school’s first on-site student accommodation.

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Broccoli said: “It’s a tremendous honour to become President of the National Film and Television School, following in Lord David Puttnam’s footsteps. Having been involved with the NFTS for many years, I have seen first-hand the extraordinary talent it develops and the vital role it plays in shaping the future of our industry. With the opening of The Cubby Broccoli Building taking place in January, this is especially meaningful.

My father believed in the power of filmmaking and in giving talented people the opportunity to succeed. ” NFTS chair Sophie Turner Laing welcomed the “landmark moment” and thanked Puttnam, “whose support, wisdom and unwavering belief in the NFTS have been invaluable. ”Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series