Barbara Barganska, 62, died in Trowbridge after pushing her two-year-old grandson Jaxon to safety from an oncoming lorry. Her family honors her selfless act.

Barbara Barganska, a 62-year-old grandmother from Wiltshire, lost her life on Stallard Street in Trowbridge while performing an extraordinary act of protection for her two-year-old grandson, Jaxon. The tragic incident occurred as she crossed the road at a set of traffic lights when an oncoming heavy goods vehicle approached her position. In a split-second decision that has stunned her community, Ms Barganska pushed the pram containing her grandson out of the direct path of the truck just moments before the collision took place.

Details of the Trowbridge Collision

According to reports, the 58-year-old man from Cardiff driving the lorry was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was subsequently released under investigation while police continue their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Despite the severity of the impact involving Ms Barganska, the young child suffered only minor injuries, a outcome her family attributes entirely to her rapid and selfless intervention during the critical moment.

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Kasia King Reveals Heroic Last Act

Kasia King, the daughter of Barbara Barganska, shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Facebook on Tuesday, describing the event as a literal manifestation of her mother's heroism. She stated that while her mum had always been her personal hero, yesterday she became the savior for her son, Jaxon, who was saved from serious harm or worse due to those decisive actions. Ms King emphasized that her mother was selfless and would give anything to help others, noting that this final act exemplified the incredible love and dedication she showed to her family throughout her life.

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Family Tributes Highlight Kindness

Through Wiltshire Police, the family released a statement honoring Ms Barganska, describing her as a caring individual who would do anything for anyone. They noted that her loss leaves a void in the family that no one else can fill, expressing gratitude for the chance to thank her for her extraordinary bravery even though the opportunity was cut short by the accident. The family assured Jaxon that they will ensure he understands the depth of the love his grandmother had for him, framing her sacrifice as the ultimate expression of that bond.

Request for Kindness in Her Memory

In honor of Ms Barganska, the family has requested that readers of their tribute perform one kind thing, such as accepting an invitation or trying an experience they might otherwise have passed up. They clarified that the act does not need to be grand, suggesting that a small act of care for someone else or simply saying yes to an invitation would be a beautiful way to honor the kindness she gave so freely. The statement concluded with a poignant reminder that one never knows when telling someone you love them might be the last chance you have to do so.