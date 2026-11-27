Barbara Barganska, 62, died in Wiltshire after pushing her two-year-old grandson to safety from an oncoming lorry. A suspect was arrested and released.

Barbara Barganska, a 62-year-old grandmother from Wiltshire, lost her life on Stallard Street in Trowbridge after performing a final, heroic act to save her two-year-old grandson, Jaxon, from a fatal collision with a heavy goods vehicle. The tragic incident occurred at a set of traffic lights where Barganska was crossing with the toddler in a pram when an oncoming lorry appeared to pose an imminent threat to their lives. Her family has since revealed the extraordinary details of the moment, describing how she pushed the pram out of the vehicle's path just seconds before the truck struck her, ultimately sacrificing herself to ensure the child's survival. Authorities confirmed that Jaxon sustained only minor injuries during the crash, a result that his relatives attribute entirely to their mother's selfless and instantaneous decision-making in the face of danger.

The Crash Details and Immediate Response

The collision took place on Stallard Street in Trowbridge, a location managed by local traffic signals, yet the speed or control of the incoming heavy goods vehicle (HGV) proved insufficient to prevent the impact. As Barganska navigated the crossing with her grandson, the driver of the lorry failed to stop in time, necessitating an immediate physical intervention from the grandmother. Witnesses and family accounts suggest that Barganska acted with split-second precision, shoving the pram containing two-year-old Jaxon away from the trajectory of the large truck. This action successfully moved the child to safety, but the momentum of the vehicle resulted in a direct impact with Barganska, leading to her instant death at the scene. The severity of the impact underscores the magnitude of her bravery, as she placed her own physical safety second to the protection of her grandchild.

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Arrest and Legal Proceedings in the Case

Following the fatal accident, law enforcement launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision on Stallard Street. A 58-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, marking the first official step in the judicial process regarding this tragedy. Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody for questioning but was subsequently released under investigation, a standard procedure while officers gather forensic evidence and witness statements. The release of the suspect does not indicate a lack of culpability but rather reflects the ongoing nature of the inquiry into the specific conditions of the crash. Authorities have not yet charged the individual, leaving the case in a preliminary phase as detectives work to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the loss of Barbara Barganska's life.

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Family Tributes and Personal Remembrance

The grief of the Barganska family has been articulated through heartfelt tributes shared on social media and through official police channels, highlighting the deep bond between the grandmother and her relatives. Kasia King, Barbara Barganska's daughter, posted a poignant message on Facebook on Tuesday, describing her mother as a lifelong hero who became literally the hero of two-year-old Jaxon in his moment of need. King emphasized that her mother was always selfless, stating that she would give anything to help others, and that this final act was consistent with her character throughout her life. The tribute noted that Barganska was the happiest she had ever seen her, adding a layer of poignancy to the tragedy, as her life was cut short while she was enjoying a period of personal contentment. The family described the space her loss leaves as something that cannot be filled by anyone else, emphasizing the unique role she played in their daily lives.

Impact on Community and Call for Kindness

In honor of Barbara Barganska's memory, her family has issued a specific request to the public, encouraging acts of kindness rather than traditional memorial gestures. They have asked those who read their tribute to perform one small, kind thing, such as accepting an invitation they might have otherwise declined or trying an experience they had passed up. This request reflects the values Barganska held dear, as she was known for her caring nature and willingness to help anyone in need. The family emphasized that these acts do not need to be grand, but rather simple gestures of care for others, which serve as a beautiful way to honor her freely given kindness. They concluded their message by reminding people that telling someone you love them might be the last chance you have, urging the community to cherish relationships and act with compassion in the wake of their irreversible loss.