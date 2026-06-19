Barack Obama Presidential Center Inaugurated in Chicago with Ceremony Featuring Global Dignitaries and Stars

Former President Barack Obama's presidential library and museum officially opened in Chicago with a star-studded ceremony attended by other former presidents, celebrities, and world leaders, marking the start of public operations on Juneteenth.

Former President Barack Obama , joined by three other former presidents, celebrated the inauguration of his presidential museum in Chicago during a remarkable ceremony on Thursday that gathered global leaders, top-tier celebrities, athletes, and other internationally recognized figures.

Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono, Marc Anthony, and Common were scheduled to perform at the dedication ceremony, with The Roots providing musical accompaniment. The event featured President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posing for a photo beforehand.

Obama, Michelle Obama, and their daughters shared the stage with the mentioned former presidents and first ladies, while former Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance. Michelle Obama delivered a heartfelt address, directly referencing her husband's eight years in office: Eight years in the crucible and not once did you melt in the heat. Not once did you let it harden you. Instead, you used it to reveal your truest essence.

Your stubborn optimism and unshakable courage. Your dazzling brilliance and unpretentious decency. Your fierce work ethic and absolutely unyielding moral fiber. And doing it all for the first time.

She enumerated landmark achievements including defending marriage equality and listening to science, adding, And you did it all with so much grace, class, and brilliance. You made the hardest job in the world look like a stroll through this beautiful park. The musical program included Jennifer Hudson performing the national anthem and Christina Aguilera offering a vibrant rendition of What a Wonderful World.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, accompanied by teens from Chicago nonprofit Guitars Over Guns, sang an original song titled Better Believe, written specifically for the dedication. John Legend performed Someday We'll All Be Free and joined rapper Common and Uniting Voices Chicago for their Oscar-winning song Glory. The invitation-only celebration was broadcast live and launches a weekend of events centered on the Obama Presidential Center, which opens to the general public on Juneteenth.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend; he had previously called the 850 million dollar center a total disaster in a social media post. Among the attendees were California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028; civil rights leaders Andrew Young and Al Sharpton; Oprah Winfrey; comedians David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, and Stephen Colbert; actor Tom Hanks; tennis legend Billie Jean King; and Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts.

Former world leaders present included former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Valerie Jarrett, executive director of the Obama Foundation and former senior advisor to Obama, clarified, This is not a monument to the Obamas. This is a tribute to all the people who made this journey possible. Martin Nesbitt, chairman of the Obama Foundation board, wore a cinnamon-colored suit in a humorous nod to an outfit Obama wore in 2014, drawing some fashion commentary.

General admission tickets for the center are sold out through late October, though tens of thousands have already received a preview of the nearly 20-acre campus in Chicago's South Side Jackson Park. The center, located near where Obama lived and began his political career, is expected to attract more than one million visitors annually. It sits adjacent to the Museum of Science and Industry along the lakefront park, not far from the University of Chicago





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