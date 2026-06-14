Former President Barack Obama discusses the situation in Iran and the importance of diplomacy in resolving foreign policy problems. He criticizes the Trump administration's approach to foreign policy and calls for a more diplomatic approach.

Sunday on This Week, former President Barack Obama said the United States could not bully or bomb its way to a solution when asked about the Trump administration's actions in Iran .

Reporter Robin Roberts asked, You spent a lot of time wrestling with the threat of a nuclear Iran. How do you think things are being handled right now there, Obama said, It is doubtful that any agreement that arises is going to be significantly different or a significant improvement from the deal that we had in the first place. And had worked for, for a long stretch of time, before we, the United States, pulled out of it.

So, I, I'm hopeful that, bombing stops and ordinary people are no longer, suffering as a consequence of the war. I've been. In retrospect, it's a reminder that, a lot of difficult foreign policy problems.

The notion that we can just bully our way or bomb our way to solutions, may sometimes seem appealing, but the fact of the matter is, is that, taking the time to explore diplomacy and exhaust the possibilities of of coming up with deals that don't solve 100% of the problem, but solve 8,090% of the problem, while avoiding, the necessity of going to war. You'd think we would have learned that lesson by now, but, it seems like every so often we.

After we learn that lesson again, Obama said. He added, that he hopes the current situation in Iran will be resolved without further violence, and that ordinary people will no longer suffer as a consequence of the war. He also emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving foreign policy problems. Obama said that the idea of bullying or bombing one's way to a solution may seem appealing, but it is not a viable or effective solution.

He also noted that the United States has a history of learning lessons the hard way, and that it is time for the country to take a more diplomatic approach to foreign policy. The current situation in Iran has been a point of contention between the United States and Iran for some time, with the Trump administration's actions being a major point of contention.

Obama's comments on the matter are likely to be seen as a critique of the Trump administration's approach to foreign policy, and a call for a more diplomatic approach. The situation in Iran remains a complex and sensitive issue, with many different perspectives and opinions on how to resolve it. Obama's comments are just one perspective on the matter, and it remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved.

In the meantime, Obama's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of diplomacy in resolving foreign policy problems, and the need for the United States to take a more nuanced and thoughtful approach to foreign policy.





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