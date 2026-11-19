The Off-Broadway revival is reimagining the Neil Simon play for two casts made up of 'Real Housewives.'

Michelle and Barack Obama listen to the music during the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18.on Broadway last season.

George Strus is the lead producer.

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“Zhailon Levingston’s reimagining of this beloved Neil Simon classic will be a dream come true for fans of reality TV and great theatre alike,” said Michelle Obama. “As someone who’s seen her share of ‘Housewives’ drama, I can’t imagine a better cast to serve up its secrets, gossip, and spiraling chaos. Our team at Higher Ground is thrilled to help bring this sharp, visionary production to life.

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” The production will feature Lisa Rinna as ‘Chris,’ Phaedra Parks as ‘Claire,’ Stacey Rusch as ‘Cookie,’ and Dolores Catania as ‘Cassie’ from Jan. 9 through Feb. 28, followed by Cynthia Bailey as ‘Chris,’ Eileen Davidson as ‘Claire,’ Carole Radziwill as ‘Cookie,’ and Candiace Dillard-Bassett as ‘Cassie’ from March 2 through April 21. The play originally premiered in Broadway in 1988 and follows four couples gathering for a party in a wealthy New York Suburb, where instead of fun “they find their host in an alarming state, his wife missing, and the police on their way,” according to the production description.

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