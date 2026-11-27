Critics argue that Cinemax's Banshee offers superior action choreography to Prime Video's Reacher. Explore how Antony Starr's performance and martial arts design define modern television violence.

Prime Video's Reacher has established a new benchmark for intense, high-stakes action on television, yet it stands on the foundation laid by an earlier Cinemax crime thriller. Nine years before Alan Ritchson debuted as Jack Reacher in 2022, the series Banshee captivated viewers with exceptional combat sequences. This underexposed gem centered on a mercenary outlaw who assumed the identity of a sheriff in Pennsylvania, blending the close-quarters combat of Reacher with the Western swagger of Justified.

Despite lacking the mainstream profile of its streaming competitors, Banshee holds a prominent place among the greatest action series ever produced. Some critics argue that the show surpasses Reacher in its execution of painstakingly choreographed violence. The series, created by Jonathan Tropper and co-created by bestselling author David Schickler, delivers a brilliantly original premise steeped in neo-noir traditions.

Also read Jack Reacher Chain Reaction Novel Becomes Best Seller on Prime Video Success

The narrative follows Lucas Hood, a career criminal who assumes the identity of a lawman, gripping audiences across four seasons. The show features some of the most impactful combat set-pieces ever created for the small screen, maintaining relentless tension from start to finish. Its immersive approach to violence places viewers directly in the thick of the action, mixing steel and grit for a pure action spectacular.

Antony Starr Delivers Unrivaled Combat Performance

Antony Starr's portrayal of Lucas Hood leaves Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher for dust in terms of sheer physical immersion. Starr engages in all-out, full-throttle action often lasting several minutes per scene. The camera work utilizes close-ups and near-invisible cuts that give little room for breath, keeping the adrenaline levels high throughout the episode.

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The martial arts choreography by stuntman Marcus Young is considered some of the most authentic ever brought to the screen. For the majority of each hour-long episode of Banshee, the audience is placed right in the thick of the action. This design mixes steel and grit for the perfect action spectacular in a small-town setting, ensuring viewers find their heart racing at lightning pace by the end credits.

As a series that delivers non-stop action and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout its run, Banshee is almost unrivaled in modern television. If a filmmaker managed to execute a car fight sequence as good as the one in the show's third season, they'd surely be in line for an Oscar nod. Yet, Banshee remains underappreciated by the television industry, and hasn't been seen by nearly enough viewers.

Comparisons To Reacher And Justified

While Banshee might make Reacher look tame to some audiences, its Prime Video rival owes a debt of gratitude to the path it forged over on Cinemax during the mid-2010s. Like Jack Reacher, Lucas Hood is effectively a lone-wolf vigilante having to stave off all sorts of threats to the new life he's made for himself in rural Pennsylvania. However, where Reacher is ostensibly outside the law yet acts in the interests of good, Hood is superficially a legitimate lawman but hides a much darker identity.

Hood's approach to running local law enforcement also owes something to maverick U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens from Justified. Like Givens, Hood has to contend with the sorts of dangerous and unsavory characters who find their way through the cracks of rural areas in the Eastern United States. These characters include his nemesis, ex-Amish crime cartel boss Kai Proctor, played menacingly by Ulrich Thomsen.

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Banshee is a compelling piece of storytelling, even leaving aside the visual mastery of its action sequences. It deserves not only the acclaim that Reacher and Justified have both received, but a similarly impressive popular following, too. The series remains a must-watch for fans of intense, well-choreographed television violence that prioritizes immersion and authenticity over standard action tropes.