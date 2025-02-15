Bannon Warns Republicans of 'Firestorm' if They Approve CR to Avert Shutdown

Steve Bannon warns congressional Republicans that they will face backlash from MAGA supporters if they approve a continuing resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown. The federal government faces a funding deadline on March 14, forcing lawmakers to negotiate a spending bill. House Republicans advanced a budget plan aiming to reduce mandatory spending, provide tax cuts, and increase the debt ceiling. Bannon criticized the plan for potentially delaying budget cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and maintaining Biden-era programs.

Steve Bannon , a prominent media figure who served as Donald Trump 's White House chief strategist during his first term, issued a stark warning to congressional Republicans. He cautioned them that they would face a significant backlash from supporters of Trump's Make America Great Again ( MAGA ) movement if they approved a continuing resolution (CR) to avert a looming government shutdown .

Bannon's warning came amidst mounting pressure on lawmakers to reach a spending agreement before the federal government's funding expires on March 14. Failure to do so would result in a government shutdown, halting essential services and disrupting operations across federal agencies.House Republicans recently advanced a budget plan out of committee, setting the stage for a high-stakes negotiation. The budget resolution aims to reduce mandatory spending by $2 trillion over a 10-year period, provide up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, and increase the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. Mandatory spending encompasses crucial social programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP. While Trump and Republicans have repeatedly stated their intention to leave these programs untouched, the plan's feasibility and its potential impact on the deficit remain unclear.Adding to the complexity of the situation, Bannon highlighted the budget cuts being implemented by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Trump's behalf. He questioned the integration of these cuts into the Republican budget plan, but Representative Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, indicated that the DOGE cuts, focused on discretionary spending, would not be reflected in the plan. Bannon expressed concern that the plan might instead entail a full-year CR, effectively delaying the implementation of DOGE cuts and maintaining current Biden-era programs. He warned that such an approach would face significant opposition from the MAGA base, whom he described as vocal and engaged through his War Room podcast.Bannon's warning underscores the intense political pressure surrounding the budget negotiations. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, has emphasized the importance of enacting Trump's America First agenda through the budget resolution, expressing confidence in the process despite ongoing debates. However, Democratic Representative Brendan Boyle criticized the Republican plan, calling it harmful to the middle class and accusing it of jeopardizing critical programs while adding trillions to the deficit. The outcome of these negotiations will have far-reaching consequences, shaping the federal government's fiscal direction and potentially impacting millions of Americans





