The Banning football team overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat top-seeded Kennedy 28-21 in overtime in an L.A. City Section Division I semifinal. Fourth-seeded Banning will now face second-seeded Hamilton in Saturday's championship game at L.A. Southwest College.

The Banning football team trailed top-seeded Kennedy by 14 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s L.A. City Section Division I semifinal. Despite the deficit, Banning coach Nate Hollister said his team was never defeated and they proved it rallying to force overtime and then winning 28-21.

Fourth-seeded Banning will face second-seeded Hamilton in Saturday’s final at L.A. Southwest College at 1 p.m. “We had handled our first two opponents, but were introduced to a level of physicality that we hadn’t seen and we met it with equal force,” Hollister said.

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“We fell behind by 14, but were never defeated. ” Pharrell Daniels caught a touchdown pass and Alonzo Ruiz tied the game at 21-21 with 23 seconds left in the game. In the extra period, Ruiz scored what would be the winning touchdown and Joshua Carrillo came up with the game-sealing interception.

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“This means a lot,” Hollister said. “We went through a lot this season. We faced some tough competition. Four of our opponents are all playing for a championship next week.

“A lot of guys on my staff are alumni, so it’s good to go home and lead the team to the championship. ” The Pilots opened the playoffs with a 62-6 win over Chatsworth and followed that with a 43-22 win over Poly.