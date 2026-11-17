A researcher is raising the alarm about a key opportunity to measure the effect of social media on kids.

Now researchers want to know about phone use outside of school, and think the Meta settlement could help.is a senior policy reporter at The Verge, covering the intersection of Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill.

She spent 5 years covering tech policy at CNBC, writing about antitrust, privacy, and content moderation reform.found that in-school cellphone bans can lead to modest improvements in learning. Now, researchers want to understand whether kids’ phone use outside the classroom might contribute to the rest of students’ learning loss — using the conditions of Meta’s multibillion-dollar settlement from earlier this year.

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Banning cellphones in schools has the equivalent effect of adding one to two weeks of school to the academic year, accounting for about half of the learning loss students experienced in the US between 2013 and the 2020 covid-19 pandemic, according to the study carried out by researchers from Harvard University and Dartmouth College in partnership with academic assessment group NWEA. The group analyzed testing data from 3.3 million students across 4,600 schools between the 2021–22 school year and 2025–26, including schools with and without phone bans.

Though modest, such a finding is exactly the kind of effect researchers were seeking, says Tom Kane, faculty director of the Harvard University Center for Education Policy Research. Meta agrees to heavy restrictions on teen users in major lawsuit settlement While previous studies about cellphone bans in school found positive effects on academic outcomes, many of them examined schools outside the US.

An earlier nationwide US study looked at academic outcomes based on averages within schools, whereas this latest study looked at student-level data, which the researchers said allowed them to control for more factors and observe the effect of the bans on students who were experiencing the most or least learning loss. In addition to potentially answering questions about the impact of a major new technology on learning, the findings show that cellphone bans can be a cost-effective way to improve student outcomes.

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While purchasing lockable pouches for a class of 17 students would cost an estimated $425 per teacher, the researchers found, paying an average teacher’s salary for an extra week would be $2,080.like social psychologist Jonathan Haidt — that cellphones and social media have impacted their kids’ learning and mental health. But Kane says it’s still important that scientists get the chance to actually test that hypothesis.

Prior to his in-school cellphone ban study, Kane believed that a de-emphasis on test-based accountability in US schools was largely to blame for learning loss. But as he looked into it further, he changed his mind after seeing that kids outside the US were also experiencing learning loss. Through this recent study, Kane found much of it is attributable to in-school cellphone use. Kane was surprised by some of the findings in this latest study.

For example, the in-school bans had similar effects on learning gains for students across different age groups, who have different amounts of experience with phones, and researchers did not find a big difference in the impact of the phone bans between students across achievement levels. Differences between lower- and higher-achieving students might instead be explained by out-of-school cellphone use, Kane says, and that out-of-school phone use could account for some of the remaining learning loss across the board.

Testing that hypothesis would be far more difficult because there’s no equivalent ban on out-of-school phone use. But Kane believes there’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try.with nearly every US state, Meta agreed to implement sweeping restrictions on users under 18. Many of the restrictions arewithin the next few months, and among other changes, they limit the amount of time teens can spend on Meta’s apps by default.

Kane believes that could provide researchers a before-and-after look into the impact of out-of-school social media use, in the same way the phone bans let them study the impact in schools. If researchers are able to check that teens really were using social media less outside of school and link that to academic outcomes at different schools, it could provide a better understanding of how much out-of-school cellphone and social media use accounts for the rest of kids’ learning loss, Kane says.

“Now that we’ve learned something about the effect of in-school phone use, it makes it even more frustrating how little we know about the actual impact of out-of-school phone use,” Kane tellsin an interview. “We are 13 years into a substantial loss in achievement in the US, and a prime suspect that a lot of parents would probably point to is this out-of-school cellphone use. ” There are two significant limitations.

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The settlement doesn’t offer an easy way to tell whether teens are in fact using Meta’s platforms less or — if they are — whether they’ve simply transferred that screen time to other apps. To understand the effect on students’ academic outcomes, researchers would also need to be able to link the restrictions with changes in kids’ achievement at school.

The settlement includes anwith TikTok and YouTube, which so far have declined to implement such restrictions, but if they did, that could help address the first problem. And platforms, Kane says, could help with the second problem by sharing de-identified and aggregated data with researchers, organized by school or another kind of subgroup. It’s a big ask, but Kane says this may be the best chance to study important questions about the impact of social media.

“I spent the whole summer trying to identify other sources of data for this, and I just struck out,” Kane says. “This Meta settlement is the clearest path forward for trying to answer that important question. ” And if research shows that out-of-school cellphone use is not fully or even mostly to blame for the rest of the drop in academic performance, the findings would prod researchers to look for other theories.

“I’m sure that there are surprises, questions we haven’t even realized,” Kane says. “That’s one reason to want to know because people have these hunches, but I’m sure some of these hunches are wrong. But a second reason is we actually don’t know that the restrictions currently in the Meta settlement are going to be effective.

” While AGs attempted to craft what they believed would be the most effective guardrails for the settlement, Kane says, we don’t yet have the data to prove whether those guesses will bear out.

“I think a lot of people are hoping that restrictions on cellphone use after school would produce increases in student engagement, but we won’t actually know that unless we collect these data,” Kane says. “This settlement is set to expire in 10 years. Let’s use this time to build an evidence base on the effect of restrictions. ”Tech leaders are convinced that Jensen Huang’s exit was a plot against him.

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