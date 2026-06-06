Banksy Originals from Matthew Perry Estate Raise Nearly £1 Million for Addiction Charity

Two iconic Banksy pieces from the late Matthew Perry's collection sold for almost £900,000 and £90,000 respectively at a Dallas auction, with total proceeds exceeding $2.2 million earmarked for the Matthew Perry Foundation to fight addiction stigma.

Two original works by the anonymous street artist Banksy that were part of the late Matthew Perry 's collection have fetched nearly a million pounds at a heritage auction in Dallas, Texas.

The pieces - the iconic "Girl with Balloon" and the 2008 screenprint "Nola" - were sold on Friday as part of a larger sale of more than one hundred items from the Friends actor's estate following his death in October 2023. The total proceeds, exceeding two million dollars, will be directed to the Matthew Perry Foundation, a charitable organisation created to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and to support people on the road to recovery.

"Girl with Balloon", one of Banksy's most recognisable images, consists of two stencilled canvases that show a young child reaching for a red heart‑shaped balloon. The work, which originally appeared as a graffiti mural on a Shoreditch shopfront in 2002 and later on London's Southbank with the caption "There is Always Hope", attracted fierce competition among bidders and closed at £709,674. After the 25 per cent buyer's premium was added, the final price rose to £887,093.

The second Banksy piece, "Nola", is a colour screenprint on Arches wove paper that portrays a little girl holding an umbrella that is itself raining. Created during Banksy's 2008 visit to New Orleans, the work was intended as a commentary on the failure of protective systems in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. It sold for £70,967, and with the premium the amount reached £88,709. Both artworks bore the artist's signature, adding to their rarity and value.

The auction also featured a range of memorabilia linked to Perry's long career and personal interests. The most expensive non‑Banksy item was an oil painting by Mel Bochner that fetched £103,000, while a signed script for the Friends series finale "The Last One" earned £70,200.

Other highlights included a vintage TV Guide display, a custom Chandler Bing bobblehead, Batman‑themed collectibles such as a ping‑pong table and a The Dark Knight Rises watch, and a set of Perry's well‑worn tennis racquets that sold for £4,600. Heritage Auctions senior director Brian Chanes said the outpouring of enthusiasm and support for the beloved actor was overwhelming, noting that every piece reflected a facet of Perry's life, from his iconic television role to his love of sport.

The money raised will help the foundation continue its work to raise awareness about addiction, offering education, support services and advocacy in memory of Perry, who tragically drowned in a jacuzzi while under the influence of ketamine at the age of 54. The sale underscores how the cultural impact of a star can extend beyond the screen, turning personal artifacts into instruments of social good





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