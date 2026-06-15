Banks Want Simpler Access to Crypto Benefits, Ripple Exec Says

Ripple is positioning itself as the trusted and battle-tested partner for traditional banking institutions.

Traditional financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the advantages of digital assets, but they continue to face significant hurdles in implementation. , Craddock noted that such traditional institutions want to work with experienced firms from the nascent crypto industry, and Ripple seems to be a perfect fit.

Shiba Inu on Verge of Shattering 3 Resistances, Will Cardano Find Recovery Ground? XRP's Volatility Dangerously Close to Zero: Crypto Market Review "Ripple has been in the market for over a decade now, which blends itself really nicely to that kind of trust…" she noted. She has recalled that Ripple has been working with major banks from the very beginning of its existence.

"I think that it does set us apart. We know how to manage some of the largest clients in the world because we've been doing it for a very long period of time," she emphasized. Craddock has noted that Ripple's London office is the company's largest office after the global headquarters in San Francisco. She has recalled that Ripple saw a"fantastic" opportunity in the UK due to London being a huge financial services hub.

"That meant that we could attract the best talent," she said. Ripple now boasts about 200 employees across its European business, and the recent acquisitions conducted by Ripple make it possible for the company to expand its hiring spree. She has also noted that Ripple is"proud" to operate a large custody business in Europe, with some of the largest banks being among its clients.

"It is really important for us to continue to grow and invest in our product team out here and our engineering team out of Geneva," she added. Craddock has also recalled the opening of the Luxembourg office, adding that the company also has offices in Iceland and Ireland. Shiba Inu on Verge of Shattering 3 Resistances, Will Cardano Find Recovery Ground?

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