Bank VP fatally struck by bullet shot in fight between other relatives

The vice president of a Massachusetts bank has died after being struck by a single bullet in her home amid an argument involving two of her relatives.

The vice president of a Massachusetts bank has died after being hit by a bullet fired during a fight between two of her relatives. Andry McFall, 49, was caught in the crossfire while two unidentified family members argued in her Rockland, Mass.

, home on Saturday night, theIt’s unclear who fired the gun, but first responders found the mom with a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital. Andry McFall, who is pictured next to her husband, Timothy McFall, died after being struck amid a dispute involving two warring relatives.

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It’s unclear if there have been any arrests and police have not revealed the suspected shooter’s exact relationship to McFall, who recently celebrated 21 years of marriage to her husband, Timothy McFall. The victim was a vice president at the Massachusetts bank Rockland Trust since January 2024, according to her LinkedIn.

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“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, Andry McFall,” Jeff Tengel, Rockland Trust president and CEO, told the Globe. “She will be remembered for the positive impact she made on those around her and the many lives she touched. ” She had worked at the bank since March 2020, joining after a four-year stint at Harvard University where she worked in the finance department.

McFall’s mom, Agnes Allen, has lamented the death of her only daughter — just months after“Heavenly Father, please give me the strength because my heart is broken,” she“I am so going to miss you babe and until we meet again Rest Peacefully and I will always love you. ”