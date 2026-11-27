Bank of Japan executive Kazushige Kamiyama highlights risks of automated collateral liquidation and stablecoin redemption issues at an IMF seminar in Tokyo.

The Bank of Japan issued a stark warning on November 27 regarding the potential systemic risks posed by decentralized financial technologies. During a keynote address at an International Monetary Fund seminar in Tokyo, the central bank highlighted how automated trading mechanisms could exacerbate market volatility. The institution cautioned that the widespread adoption of smart contracts might inadvertently deepen financial sell-offs during periods of price declines.

Mechanism of Automated Collateral Liquidation

Kazushige Kamiyama, an executive director at the Bank of Japan, outlined the specific technical mechanisms that could lead to market instability. He explained that a smart contract programmed to manage collateral could automatically adjust requirements when asset prices drop. This adjustment might involve demanding a significantly higher amount of collateral from borrowers to maintain their positions.

Also read Bank of England Warns of Rate Hikes as Energy Costs Spike

If borrowers fail to meet these increased collateral requirements, the smart contract could trigger an immediate sale of the assets backing their positions. These forced sales would occur simultaneously across multiple platforms, driving prices even lower. This cascade effect has the potential to spread financial stress rapidly across various institutions and global markets.

Stablecoin Redemption and Reserve Concerns

Beyond equity and debt markets, the Bank of Japan raised serious questions about the reliability of stablecoins. Kamiyama emphasized that there is no guarantee that stablecoin holders can always redeem their tokens at their face value. The central bank noted that ensuring a token pegged to one dollar can actually be exchanged for one dollar requires rigorous oversight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To maintain this peg, the reserves held by stablecoin issuers must be properly regulated and transparent. Furthermore, the links between these digital tokens and central bank money need to be reliable and robust. Without these safeguards, the stability of the broader financial ecosystem could be compromised by failures in the stablecoin sector.

Liquidity Fragmentation in Tokenized Settlement

The central bank also identified complex liquidity challenges associated with the settlement of tokenized assets. Even if a bank possesses sufficient cash to cover a trade in tokenized assets, it may still be unable to complete the payment. This bottleneck occurs when a trade is settled overnight, but the specific payment system the bank uses to transfer cash is unavailable.

Kamiyama pointed out that banks might need to hold additional cash on specific trading platforms to ensure timely settlement. Conversely, cash held on other networks might not be accessible when a payment is due. He stated that even with faster settlement speeds, this does not necessarily lead to more efficient liquidity management. The fragmentation of cash across different networks creates operational risks for financial institutions.

Future Infrastructure and Bond Trading Models

Despite these risks, the Bank of Japan is exploring solutions to integrate blockchain technology into traditional finance. One proposed scenario involves linking the payment and delivery of a security so that both transactions are executed simultaneously. This atomic settlement would reduce counterparty risk and improve market efficiency. Researchers are specifically investigating how cash settlement could work for trades involving tokenized Japanese government bonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two primary approaches are under consideration for implementing these systems. The first approach involves issuing tokenized central bank money directly. The second approach focuses on linking token trading platforms to Japan's existing payment infrastructure. These initiatives aim to leverage the benefits of digital assets while mitigating the systemic risks identified by the central bank.