Bank of Japan raises its key interest rate to a three-decade high of 1%, citing inflation

The Bank of Japan has raised its benchmark interest rate to 1%, citing challenges stemming from a weak Japanese yen and higher prices.

The Afternoon WireUtah canyon BASE jump kills 2, including daredevil athlete who performed with MadonnaChallenger with same name as US Sen.

Dan Sullivan is ineligible for Alaska ballot, official saysWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachWhat to Stream: 'Project Hail Mary,' Colin Farrell in 'Sugar' and Myles SmithStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooHow a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frameLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico

Dan Sullivan is ineligible for Alaska ballot, official saysWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachWhat to Stream: 'Project Hail Mary,' Colin Farrell in 'Sugar' and Myles SmithStocks leap worldwide, and oil prices drop after the US and Iran reach a tentative deal on their warViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooHow a Syrian farmer, a burning field and missile debris came together in one frameLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidReseña:"Disclosure Day" es un Spielberg clásico





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