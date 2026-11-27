Kamiyama highlighted the need to preserve central bank money as a trusted settlement asset as stablecoins and tokenized deposits gain ground.

'The time to prepare for a cryptographic breakthrough is before it happens': Zcash team urges faster deprecation of legacy shielded poolKamiyama highlighted the need to preserve central bank money as a trusted settlement asset as stablecoins and tokenized deposits gain ground.

Credit: Getty Images A BOJ official warned that stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other forms of digital money could leave the financial system fragmented if not linked and regulated properly. Stablecoins require strict oversight of their backing assets and operational structures alongside carefully designed links to central bank money to prevent market fragmentation, Bank of Japan Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama said on Friday.

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Kamiyama said stablecoins and tokenized deposits are likely to coexist with other forms of digital money, but the resulting system will require safeguards.