Bank of Georgia Launches Fully Funded AI Scholarship for Women with UN Women and Mastercard

Bank of Georgia, UN Women, and Mastercard offer fully funded AI courses for women at 10 partner academies, removing barriers to entry and fostering digital inclusion in Georgia's tech sector.

Bank of Georgia, acting in strategic partnership with UN Women and Mastercard, has officially launched the AI Scholarship for Girls, a comprehensive program providing full financial coverage for artificial intelligence education. This initiative targets women across Georgia, removing all tuition costs and allowing participants to enroll in professional courses at ten distinct partner academies without any requirement for previous technical experience. The launch marks a significant step in corporate efforts to democratize access to high-demand digital skills and directly addresses the persistent gender disparity in the national technology sector.

The program, named the AI Scholarship for Girls, is designed to be uniquely accessible to individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds. Selection criteria are not standardized across the entire nation but are instead defined individually by each of the ten participating professional academies, including prominent institutions like the Academy of Digital Industries and ScaleUp. This decentralized approach allows each institution to maintain academic rigor while assessing applicants based on their demonstrated motivation and potential to succeed in technical fields rather than past academic achievements in science or mathematics.

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To participate, candidates must visit the dedicated scholarship website to select their preferred academy and specific course module. The application process mandates the submission of a comprehensive motivation letter, wherein the applicant must articulate their interest in artificial intelligence and detail their strategic plans for applying the acquired knowledge within their current or future career paths. This requirement ensures that selected participants are deeply committed to leveraging the skills for tangible economic and professional advancement, aligning with the broader goal of fostering a skilled workforce capable of driving digital transformation.

The ten partner academies retain the autonomy to conduct additional evaluation stages if they deem it necessary, which may include professional skills assessments or standardized testing. This supplementary step verifies the foundational competencies of the applicants before final enrollment, ensuring that the curriculum remains challenging and relevant. The involvement of UN Women brings global expertise to the initiative, specifically focusing on gender equality and digital inclusion as core pillars of economic development, while Mastercard provides insights into global financial technology trends and international standards for digital literacy.

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By removing tuition costs and prior experience requirements, the Bank of Georgia is directly addressing the underrepresentation of women in artificial intelligence research and development. The program aims to create a multiplier effect within the tech sector, as newly skilled women will serve as role models and mentors, gradually shifting cultural norms and encouraging broader female participation in STEM fields. This strategic intervention is designed to prepare a new generation of workers for an economy that is increasingly driven by automated and intelligent systems, positioning Georgia at the forefront of regional social responsibility efforts.

The partner academies benefit from this initiative through increased enrollment and heightened visibility, allowing them to showcase their curricula to a motivated and diverse group of learners. This exposure can lead to further corporate partnerships and client acquisition, as institutions demonstrate their ability to deliver high-quality education to underrepresented groups. However, the success of the program hinges on the ability of these academies to ensure fair and transparent selection processes, thereby maintaining public trust and maximizing the long-term impact of the Bank of Georgia investment.

For women in Georgia interested in AI, this scholarship removes the financial barrier to entry, offering a concrete opportunity to gain in-demand skills at no cost. Applicants are encouraged to research the ten partner academies and their course offerings to find the best fit for their interests and career goals. Crafting a strong motivation letter is critical, as selection is heavily based on the applicant's vision and intent. Those accepted are advised to engage actively with peers, instructors, and partner organizations to leverage potential future opportunities such as internships or mentorships.

The broader implications of this initiative extend beyond immediate job placement, aiming to cultivate a sustainable pipeline of talent that can support Georgia's transition into a knowledge-based economy. By investing in the potential of women who may have been previously excluded from tech careers, the Bank of Georgia, UN Women, and Mastercard are laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and innovative technological ecosystem. This collaborative model offers a replicable framework for other institutions seeking to bridge the digital divide and empower marginalized communities through education and professional development.

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The bank has emphasized that this scholarship is not merely a philanthropic gesture but a critical component of its strategy to foster a skilled workforce. As the application window closes, the focus will shift to the review process conducted by the individual academies, with successful candidates expected to begin their training soon. The program signals a growing recognition that AI literacy is becoming essential for a wide range of careers, and by partnering with global organizations, the bank strengthens its brand as a forward-thinking institution committed to gender equality and innovation.

In the short term, the scholarship will provide immediate opportunities for a cohort of women to gain AI skills. Over the medium term, as graduates enter the workforce, they could help fill skill shortages in Georgia's growing tech sector, which may attract more foreign investment. In the long term, a more inclusive AI workforce could lead to more diverse perspectives in product development and innovation, benefiting the broader economy. This initiative stands as a positive step toward closing the gender gap in tech, though its ultimate impact will depend on the sustained delivery of quality education and support through to completion.