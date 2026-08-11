Bank of France Governor Warns AI Investment Surges Global Bond Yields

Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin warns that massive AI investment will push global bond yields higher, threatening European markets through equity contagion and crowding out government debt.

Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin delivered a stark warning that the artificial intelligence investment boom has transformed from a sector-specific trend into a macroeconomic shock driving up global interest rates. Speaking at the World In Progress conference in Barcelona on 2-3 November, Moulin emphasized that current capital flows are reshaping financial stability across the eurozone and beyond.

AI Spending Triggers Bond Market Pressure

Moulin stated that artificial intelligence-related investment is projected to surge from roughly $400bn to $1,000bn next year, with a significant portion of this spending financed through debt. This massive borrowing demand competes directly with sovereign governments for capital in the lending market, creating a crowding-out effect that pushes global interest rates higher. The former ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos supported this view on the same panel, identifying AI alongside expansionary fiscal policies as the primary driver of current tension in bond markets.

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Risks to European Equity Portfolios

European investors hold between 15% and 20% of US equities, exposing the region to direct financial risks if American technology valuations correct sharply. Moulin warned that a crash in US AI-related valuations would not remain contained within the United States, but would instead trigger wealth and confidence effects that reduce spending and disrupt markets throughout Europe. This contagion risk highlights the interconnected nature of modern financial systems and the vulnerability of European asset holders to American market volatility.

Central Bankers Debate Inflation and Growth

The panel exposed a clear ideological split among eurozone central bankers regarding the future trajectory of monetary policy. Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva Belmonte remained optimistic about AI-driven productivity gains, though he admitted uncertainty regarding when these benefits will materialize in the value chain. In contrast, de Guindos suggested that current productivity gains are being overestimated and that a market correction might not be entirely detrimental to long-term stability.

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Energy Prices Drive Hawkish ECB Outlook

On the subject of inflation, Escriva adopted a notably hawkish stance, describing the energy-price disruption resulting from the war with Iran as more persistent than previously expected. He flagged potential second-round wage effects and floated the possibility of an ECB rate increase in December. Moulin offered a counter-perspective, arguing that the indirect effects of higher energy prices have been moderate so far, suggesting a more dovish outlook on price stability compared to his Spanish counterpart.

France Budget Concerns and Yield Spreads

The backdrop of the discussion was France's own fiscal challenges, with French 10-year yields near 5% compared to just 3.8% for Spain. Moulin acknowledged investor concerns over the country's budget and political situation but argued that a budget is very likely to pass via constitutional procedures such as Article 49.3 and ordinances. He maintained that financial markets have overreacted to these domestic political uncertainties, despite the tangible cost of borrowing being significantly higher than in neighboring Spain.